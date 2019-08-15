Drive World and ESC 2019 to Feature Leading Companies Propelling Electronics Forward

Influential brands spanning connected autonomous vehicle technology and embedded systems to exhibit at the inaugural three-day showcase

Drive World with the ESC will take place August 27-29, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. To register as press, please visit: driveworldESCexpo.com/press .

Companies span product categories including 5G, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), artificial intelligence (AI), connectors, electronic components, firmware, hardware design tools, IoT, embedded vision, machine learning, sensors, signal integrity, thermal management, wireless technologies, among many more.

“Technology is shaping our future, and it is more important than ever for engineers and companies to network with and learn from their peers to advance technology across applications, from hardware and software design to connected autonomous vehicles,” said Suzanne Deffree, brand director, Intelligent Systems & Design, Informa Markets. “Drive World and ESC feature a well-rounded group of prominent companies who are all on the ground floor engineering the shift to a technology-inspired tomorrow.”

Drive World and ESC 2019 will feature an experiential expo floor including 45+ exhibitors, the Startup Zone, Autonomous Zone, Engineering Theater, and Networking Lounge & Knowledge Bar. The Startup Zone will host Silicon Valley’s newest companies redefining electronics and intelligence today.

Featured Companies in the Startup Zone Include:

Adiuvo Engineering & Training Ltd. to feature its latest Blue Pearl Software tools which are frequently used for High-Reliability / Mission-Critical FPGA and SoC designs. Blue Pearl Software has teamed up with Prof. Adam Taylor of Adiuvo Engineering Ltd. to offer a workshop, “How to Design Mission Critical FPGA Systems,” to train on design considerations and best practices in this area.

HAAS Alert to announce Safety Cloud® ADS, the first cloud-based data feed designed to provide Automated Driving Systems (ADS) with the real-time location of responding emergency response vehicles and similar fleets working on roadways. Safety Cloud ADS builds on the company’s digital alerting service and further enables drivers and vehicles to make safer, smarter driving decisions. Safety Cloud ADS supports the following use cases: HD Map Integration: Real-time map augmentation, such as lane closures when emergency response vehicles are on-scene; Sensor Fusion: Integration of off-board Safety Cloud ADS data with on-board sensors for enhanced situational awareness; Active Safety Applications: Prevent collisions using Safety Cloud ADS as an advance warning signal; AV Simulation and On-Road Testing: Providing critical safety data to enable the next evolution in autonomous vehicle development.



Haddington Dynamics to introduce its “Tap and Teach,” the control system making robot programming easy. The company will feature a live demonstration of its robot, Dexter, which can mimic human dexterity, at its booth. Dexter is ready to go right out of the box, and when plugged in, it will boot up and automatically calibrate. The robot will have several modes, including teach mode and standard programming mode that does not require a computer, a code, or expensive third-party program cost.



Ottometric to feature its cloud platform built for analytics of Autonomous Vehicle safety systems. The platform delivers higher system safety during validation by understanding how effective the systems being deployed are in real driving scenarios, while understanding all edge cases and anomalies. Built for big data with the ability to process all validation driven miles while utilizing AI, Computer Vision and Sensor Fusion.



Featured Companies at Drive World and ESC Include:



Lynx Software Technologies (booth 355) is showcasing the use of the Lynx MOSA.ic software development framework for rapidly building robust, comprehensible software architectures by partitioning and isolating safety-critical software components from non-critical elements on modern, multi-core processors and system-on-a-chip devices, as required in the fast moving automotive industry. The Lynx MOSA.ic demonstration illustrates the isolation and protection of a safety-critical, real-time OS processing active, autonomous driving commands and control from non-critical in-vehicle entertainment software components, thereby providing a high-assurance, safe and secure software architecture.



Rigol Technologies USA (booth 360) announces a significant expansion to its UltraVision II oscilloscope portfolio with the introduction of the New MSO8000 Series Digital Oscilloscope. Delivering Bandwidth up to 2 GHz and a new Jitter and Real-Time Eye Analysis package the MSO8000 Series extends RIGOL's unmatched value proposition into serial data analysis and signal integrity applications.

Rohde & Schwarz USA (booth 2) to demonstrate solutions for V2X, automotive ethernet, automotive radar, and EMC tests. Additionally, Mike Schnecker, business development manager, Rohde & Schwarz, will speak to the tools to design a simple RF communications system in the ESC session, An Introduction to RF Design . Nikhil Kumar, automotive business development manager, Rohde & Schwarz, will discuss the global standards, specifications, certifications, and key consortiums that are driving the 5G and V2X ecosystem in the automotive world in the session, “Understanding the Ecosystem & Challenges of Testing 5G & C-V2X Connectivity” at the Drive conference.

Tektronix (booth 3) to present its new Signal Separation Software, new Control Loop Analysis Kit, and demonstrations of its In-Vehicle Networking Debug and Validation Solutions featured on its new 4 Series MSO. Using the new Signal Separation Software, automotive engineers can now perform Automotive Ethernet testing without disrupting the ECU system or cutting the Ethernet cable to install a directional coupler. The Control Loop Analysis Kit from Tektronix enables power supply designers to analyze all aspects of stability and control loop response with a single test setup. The In-Vehicle Networking Debug and Validation Solutions will be featured on its new 4 Series MSO.



Coupled with the extensive expo, Drive World and ESC will host two cross-disciplinary conferences focusing on automotive electronics and intelligence and embedded systems , and will feature noted keynotes from Sebastian Thrun, CEO of the Kitty Hawk Corporation and Chairman and Co-Founder of Udacity; Elena Adams, Space Systems Engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory; Paul Mascarenas, President of SAE International; and Jack Ganssle, the internationally known embedded systems engineer who designed some of the first embedded systems.



Partners of Drive World and ESC include IEEE-USA , SAE International , Embedded Vision Alliance , Linley Group , VSI Labs , and Design News .

