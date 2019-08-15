Cohen & Grigsby Attorneys Named 2020 “Lawyers of the Year” by Best Lawyers ®

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that two directors from its Pittsburgh office and one director from its Naples office have been named “Lawyers of the Year” by Best Lawyers®. The recognition is awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer feedback for a specific practice area and geographic location. Only one lawyer is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

The 2020 “Lawyers of the Year” include:

•John S. Brendel, Pittsburgh Immigration Law “Lawyer of the Year”

•V. Susanne Cook, Pittsburgh International Trade and Finance Law “Lawyer of the Year”

•Jason Hunter Korn, Fort Myers Litigation – Construction Law “Lawyer of the Year”

Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence and is the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession. Inclusion is based entirely on exhaustive peer review and lawyers are not permitted to pay any fee to participate in or be included on Best Lawyers lists. Over three decades, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as a reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.

For more information about Cohen & Grigsby, please visit cohenlaw.com.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.