Bauhaus Restaurant Announces Prix Fixe Menu Bauhaus Restaurant Executive Chef Christian Kuehnel. Bauhaus Restaurant interior image

Four, Five or Six Course Menus Now the Focus at Gastown’s Premier German Restaurant.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bauhaus Restaurant owners, Natalie and Uwe Boll, welcome guests to dine at Bauhaus with their new pre-fixe tasting menu. Now diners can select both the number of courses for their meal and the specific dish for each course. The chef has paired down the offerings, to free the kitchen to concentrate on key menu items. Bauhaus now offers solely the pre-fixe menu, along with the option to elevate the dinner with the addition of caviar or Bauhaus’ famous wiener schnitzel and cheese spatzle."I've always wanted to offer a seasonal menu like this one,” comments owner Uwe Boll. “Chef Christian Kuehnel has done an amazing job. With this style of menu, our kitchen team can define each dish and not be distracted by a large menu. We are focusing on the freshest ingredients and key flavours. The whole team is very excited."The menu includes Vorspeise (starters), Zwischengericht (intermediate dishes) Hauptgericht (the main course) and Nachtisch (desserts). The set menu can be delivered as follows: three-course, comprised of a starter, main and dessert; four-course, with the addition of an intermediate dish; five-course, again adding the intermediate along with the addition of yet another starter; and six-course with two starters and two intermediates along with the main and dessert. Wine pairings are expertly curated by wine director Kevin Curley and can be had for $55, $72 and $88 for the four, five and six courses respectively.The summer menu currently features:Vorspeise (Starters)Cucumber Soup | Salmon | Radish | Apple | HorseradishMackerel Ceviche | Celery | Passionfruit | Red PepperTomatoes | Goat Cheese | BasilZwischengericht (Intermediates)Quark Ravioli | Peas | Hazelnut | ChanterelleDuck Confit | Daikon | Pistachio | ApricotVeal Tongue | Potato | Rocket Salad | Chive-VelouteHauptgericht (Mains)Cauliflower | Rice | Spinach | ParmesanCod | Mussels | Fennel | Paprika | ChorizoBeef Tenderloin | Porcini Mushrooms | Shallots | PâtissonNachtisch (dessert)Dark Chocolate | CherryStrawberry | Mint | LimeBauhaus restaurant Chef Christian Kuehnel has just recently joined the restaurant directly from Germany but has already made connections to source as locally as possible. Seasonal products from local farms including North Arm Farms, Sky Harvest, Ponderosa, Two Rivers Meats and Northern Divine Caviar. Offerings will change with the seasons, depending what the farms and sea offers.“Having the opportunity to see first-hand where your food comes from and being aware of the time it took to grow gives our kitchen team tremendous respect for the food we prepare,” remarks Chef Christian Kuehnel.About Bauhaus RestaurantBauhaus Restaurant was inspired by the German early 20th-century design movement “Bauhaus” translated to “construction house” which was famous for its unique approach to architecture and design where every form has a function. Using these principles for each dish on the menu, the chefs at Bauhaus source only the best quality ingredients, staying true to their form and matching them with flavours that all have a function on the plate.Bauhaus Restaurant is in Gastown at 1 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1C8| 604 974 1147| https://bauhaus-restaurant.com/ Hours: Open Monday Thursday 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.About Chef Christian KuehnelExecutive Chef Christian Kuehnel began his career in Frankfurt at the five-stars Kempinski Hotel and had the opportunity to work at some of the best international restaurants, including Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, listed on the World's Top 50 Best Restaurants, and Spices, owned by Tim Raue and featured on the Netflix series Chef's Table.By joining the Bauhaus team, Christian is continuing his passion, showcasing what German cuisine is like today, refining German classics while introducing the freshest local produce from B.C.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.