MasterControl Presented the Innovation Award from Pharma Manufacturing Magazine

MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence™ acknowledged as the solution builder tool for organizations to configure digital solutions to their existing processes, streamlining both implementation and adaptability

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced it has been named as the recipient of an Innovation Award from Pharma Manufacturing Magazine for its Manufacturing Excellence™ solution.



“As a heavily regulated industry, pharmaceutical manufacturing will benefit from a more efficient and secure process,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO, MasterControl. “Manufacturing Excellence provides the digital transformation manufacturers need to gain a competitive edge and we are pleased to provide the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry with these tools and humbled to be recognized alongside the innovative companies in this category.”

By automating the final steps of the manufacturing process, Manufacturing Excellence, which was recognized in the Smart Pharma category, bridges the gap between operational excellence and smart manufacturing and eliminates preventable errors, extended review cycles and waste. Manufacturing Excellence enables manufacturers to fully digitize production records, eliminating paper and ensuring production record reviews and releases are connected and accelerated. This reduces friction between operations and quality assurance priorities and improves line performance and accelerates production. Additionally, MasterControl’s patent-pending builder tool houses the global elements of the manufacturing process and allows organizations to configure the cloud-based Manufacturing Excellence solution to existing processes to streamline implementation and adaptability.

MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence solution also includes the following tools:

MasterControl EBR™: The essential tools needed by pharmaceutical and other process manufacturers to streamline and maintain orderly master batch and batch production records.

The essential tools needed by pharmaceutical and other process manufacturers to streamline and maintain orderly master batch and batch production records. MasterControl eDHR™: Provides the capabilities needed by medical device and discrete manufacturers to gain total control of device history records (DHRs) and device master records (DMRs).

Provides the capabilities needed by medical device and discrete manufacturers to gain total control of and device master records (DMRs). MasterControl Recipe™: Helps process manufacturers manage recipe changes and substitutions in a single master recipe template.

Helps process manufacturers manage recipe changes and substitutions in a single master recipe template. MasterControl Variant™: Allows discrete manufacturing companies to easily manage product family variation changes and substitutions in one master template.

Allows discrete manufacturing companies to easily manage product family variation changes and substitutions in one master template. MasterControl Equipment Calibration™: Automates equipment calibration for more efficient manufacturing performance.

Automates equipment calibration for more efficient manufacturing performance. MasterControl Equipment Maintenance™: Manages the equipment maintenance schedule and automatically generates preventive maintenance tasks before they’re due.

MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence™ solution was launched in June of this year, soon after Director of Product Terrance Holbrook co-presented, “ How One Medtech Company Is Benefiting from Paperless Production Records, ” at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East .

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

