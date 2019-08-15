Angola learns from Brazil's corruption fight experience

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - A delegation of the State's General Inspection is in Brazil with the aim of learning from the South American country's anticorruption system, its methods of investigation, auditing and control, as well as to identify mechanisms of co-operation. ,

The delegation, headed by the Inspector-general Sebastião Domingos Gunza, was received by the Brazilian minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro.

The Brazilian Cabinet minister gave explanations about the current political and historical context of Angola and its effort in the fight against corruption and administrative improbity.

Sérgio Moro spoke briefly about his competences and expressed his institution’s availability to co-operate with Angola.

