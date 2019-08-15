Protacon Sells its Data Center Business to Ficolo

Ficolo is leading Cloud Delivery company

Protacon and Ficolo have agreed on cooperation on data center business - Protacon's current data center services will be provided from Ficolo’s data center.

PORI, FINLAND, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The technology company Protacon and the data and cloud delivery center company Ficolo have agreed on cooperation on data center business. This means that, in the future, Protacon's current data center services will be provided from Ficolo’s data center.For Protacon, the arrangement is part of the company’s strategy implementation process. During the past two years, Protacon has made a total of seven company and business acquisitions enabling it to place a stronger focus on industrial renewal and digitalization.”This business deal is part of implementing our strategy. With the cooperation, we can further expedite our development of expertise on services for renewing the industry, such as digitalization solutions. For IT infrastructure and cloud platform services, we partner with companies like Ficolo that meet international requirements and have sufficient operational volumes”, says Veli-Matti Nurminen, CEO of Protacon.For Ficolo, the business acquisition is part of its strong growth strategy that includes both company acquisitions and new investments. Ficolo is the largest Finnish-owned company in data center business and one of the leading operators in Finland. In April, Ficolo purchased a data center located in the capital area and is investing over 50 million euros in its expansion and development.”Our goal is to become the leading data center operator in Finland. Many Finnish companies value the Finnish ownership and, for foreign companies, our location and range of services offer excellent possibilities to operate as a regional provider” says Seppo Ihalainen, CEO of Ficolo.Ficolo, founded in 2011, is a data center and cloud delivery company specialized in Cloud Delivery services. Ficolo has three data centers: The Air in Helsinki, The Rock in Pori and The Deck in Tampere. In addition, the company operates the Ficolo-IX Connectivity Hub in Helsinki. Ficolo also provides cloud and data center connectivity services, SDN based cloud networking and a centralized multi-cloud management solution.Ficolo helps its customers transform their business model into a cloud-based model; the company offers all service components required to provide global cloud services, from colocation space to connectivity and state-of-the-art data security services. Ficolo is owned by Pontos (approx. 43%), Taaleri (approx. 43%), and the company’s management and board (approx. 14%).Protacon is your partner for digitalization and industrial renewal. We improve the success of industrial investment projects over their entire lifecycle. We provide leading digital solutions to streamline your work and support top performance. We help create digital business models and develop digital services.Protacon is a growing Finnish company serving its internationally operating customers all over the world. Protacon employs approximately 400 people and the corporate turnover is approximately 40 million Euros. Protacon was founded in 1990.



