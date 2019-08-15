Bridgette Hart Releases The Luxe Collection

Model wearing clear pieces of jewelry. Models Laughing Model wearing green pieces of jewelry.

The earrings, necklaces, and bracelets are made from colorful glass crystals, and bright silver metals. Some have up to 139 faceted crystals!

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Designers Terri and Toni Hart from Bridgette Hart are releasing the brand new Luxe Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designers themselves. The Luxe Collection will be released on August, 21st, 2019.Bridgette Hart is known for helping chic women to live in color.Now, for the first time, Terri and Toni have created an entire product line of their favorite and most popular earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. The new Luxe Collection is scheduled to go live on August 21st, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website bridgettehart.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The jewelry is designed to showcase colorful faceted glass crystals that make women feel as though they were bathing in sunlight. Several products come in blue to capitalize on today’s trends.Every piece of jewelry is made from glass crystals and silver metals, which means women will be able to wear them with a variety of different outfits.Their collection also includes beautiful packaging that can be reused afterwards.Each individual necklace, bracelet, and earring has its own name. A few examples are:• Cleopatra Link Choker• Half Hoop Earrings• Dangle Fringe Lariat• Clustered Hawaiian BraceletThe Luxe Collection ranges in price from $20 to $50.Terri and Toni are excited to welcome their fans to their new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.CONTACT INFOFor more information about The Luxe Collection or for an interview with Terri and Toni, please write to info@bridgettehart.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Bridgette HartTerri and Toni started designing jewelry after they were faced with a very real problem. When they were very young, their parents bought each of them a gold ring. They still remember the disappointment that they felt when they learned that they weren’t allowed to wear them, except for special occasions. That’s why they strive to create jewelry that’s not only gorgeous, but can actually be worn daily. After many years of creating jewelry by hand, Terri and Toni’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the jewelry industry.



