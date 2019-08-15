Ryussi Technologies releases MoSMB ME with RDMA for the Media and Entertainment workloads

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB – SMB 3 (Server Message Block) server on Linux, today announced the availability of MoSMB Media Edition for its Media and Entertainment customers which has performance features like SMB Direct (SMB over RDMA) and Multi-channel for demanding media workflows.

MoSMB is well suited for low latency workloads running on modern storage systems including NVMe/NVMe-oF storage. MoSMB ME is targeted specifically for the Media and Entertainment industry and supports high performance, high scalability and high availability in heterogeneous environments that include Windows, macOS and Linux computers.

“As digital film is rapidly migrating to 4K and beyond, the need to move data faster is stronger than ever before”, said Sandeep Bhambani, CEO of Ryussi. He adds “With a 64-bit architecture and no soft limits, MoSMB server can easily store tens of billions of files and scale to multiple petabytes. For media workflows like rendering, animation, editing, post-production, color correction, VFX or virtual reality, the performance and scalability capabilities of MoSMB make it the SMB file server of choice.”

Ryussi is offering a limited period evaluation license of MoSMB ME which can be obtained by visiting MoSMB Evaluation License.

About Ryussi

Founded in 2012 by Storage and Networking veterans, Ryussi Technologies specializes in Storage and Systems Software. Ryussi is focused on Product Development and Consulting and its clientele include Fortune 100 companies and several startups. Over the years, it has worked on several challenging problems in the areas of Storage, Cloud, Virtualization, OpenStack, SDN and Big Data Analytics. More information about Ryussi is available at www.ryussi.com.

About MoSMB

MoSMB (SMB with Mojo) is Ryussi’s proprietary ANSI C SMB2/SMB3 server implementation on Linux. MoSMB has been purpose built to be fully compliant, high performance, highly scalable server in user space. More information about Ryussi is available at www.mosmb.com.



