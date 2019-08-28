Dr. David J. Gentner Receives Award from Westchester County Youth Shelter

LtoR: Henry Chapman, Hon. Judge Kathie Davidson, Dr. David J. Gentner

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg’s Dr. David J. Gentner Receives the Community Visionary Award from the Youth Shelter of WestchesterWartburg’s President and CEO, Dr. David J. Gentner, recently received the 2019 Community Visionary Award from the Youth Shelter of Westchester (YSOW) during their Awards Dinner. President Gentner’s award was given in appreciation for his efforts to provide quality care for the oldest members of the community and his partnership with the Youth Shelter.The YSOW provides a home-like alternative to jail for young men awaiting disposition of various criminal charges. Conceived by a Westchester judge and school teacher who recognized the need for early intervention in the lives of young offenders, the organization was formally incorporated as a not-for-profit in New York in 1975. The evening highlighted the youth shelter’s programs and plans for new housing and after care programs. Backyard Sports and the Honorable Judge Kathie Davidson were also honored.“It was an honor to be recognized by such a venerated pillar in this community and my thanks to the Awards Dinner Committee and to those who attended as my guests for what was a very special night,” said Dr. Gentner.David J. Gentner, Ed.D. is the 10th President of Wartburg & Wartburg Foundation, located in Mount Vernon, NY. David joined Wartburg in 2004 as Vice President for Health Services. In his current position as President & CEO, David has positioned Wartburg for unprecedented growth with the opening of a new state-of-the-art, 71,000 square foot Rehabilitation and Adult Day Services Center and a 51-apartment affordable housing facility lauded by The New York Times, both buildings are environmentally progressive and LEED Certified. During his tenure, Wartburg’s nursing home has maintained a CMS 5-star rating since the inception of the rating system and is one of New York’s top performing facilities. David also expanded Wartburg’s home and community-based services to include a Certified Home Health Agency and an Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, which opened in 2016. Under his leadership, the Council for Creative Aging and Lifelong Learning was born….leveraging Westchester’s community resources and eager volunteer network, this award-winning, internationally recognized arts-based program provides seniors with opportunities for self-expression, and increased self-esteem.Dr. Gentner dedicated his career to the care and well-being of older adults. He is a licensed nursing home administrator in three states and is the recipient of numerous industry awards for personal integrity, leadership and innovation. His contribution to the field of research focuses on music, dementia, and quality of life in assisted living environments and he is a graduate of St. John Fisher College.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny Photo Caption:LtoR: Henry Chapman, Hon. Judge Kathie Davidson, Dr. David J. Gentner



