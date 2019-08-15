Local DC firm Kendall Capital Makes Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies- Inc 5000

Clark Kendall, President and CEO of Kendall Capital and author of Middle-Class Millionaire

~Kendall Capital President and CEO also riding high on this summer’s release of his new book “Middle Class Millionaire”~

WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Washington, D.C. metro based firm Kendall Capital is appearing for the first time on their annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.Kendall Capital President and CEO Clark Kendall has more than 30 years of investment management and wealth management experience. Kendall is a Chartered Financial Analyst(CFA), Accredited Estate Planner(AEP) and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP) programs. Clark’s book “Middle-Class Millionaire”, released this year, has propelled him into the national spotlight in 2019 with appearances on multiple media outlets in the U.S. and Canada sharing his common-sense approach to wealth management. “Middle-Class Millionaire” is available at Amazon.com , BarnesandNoble.com, and bookstores throughout the country or at https://kendallcapital.com/book/ Kendall is a former equity seat holder on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and a member of the Washington Society of Chartered Financial Analysts. Prior to founding Kendall Capital in 2005, Clark was the chief investment officer at Potomac Asset Management (1999-2004). Before joining Potomac Asset Management, Clark served as vice president, Investment Committee member, and portfolio manager for Pell Rudman Trust Company, an international investment firm. Clark also served as a global private banker at the Royal Bank of Canada. From 1990 to 1996, Clark was the first investment officer at Sandy Spring Bank, where he was responsible for all investment functions of the Trust Department while serving as a senior investment officer and a Bank Investment Committee member.The companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”More about Kendall Capital, Inc. and the Inc. 5000:MethodologyThe 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $2 million.About Kendall Capital:Kendall Capital is a wealth management firm providing fiduciary financial planning and investment management services to Middle-Class Millionaireswith assets of more than $500,000 in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. President and CEO Clark Kendall is the author of “Middle-Class Millionaire” and says “Middle-class millionaires are more common than you may realize. While you may not consider yourself a millionaire, you may have accumulated over $500,000 or more in investable assets through disciplined saving and investing, a timely inheritance or a combination of all three.” Kendall Capital is a fee-only, fiduciary financial adviser firm. They do not receive commissions from anyone for recommending specific investments in order to serve their clients best interests.About Inc. MediaFounded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today.The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.



