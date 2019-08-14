Global Forging Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Forging Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Forging Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Forging Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Forging market is likely to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period, according to the latest report on Wise Guy Research (WGR). The global Forging market’s major drivers and restraints are analyzed in the report, which provides readers with a clear picture of what’s driving and what’s holding back the Forging market. The historical trajectory of the Forging market is examined in the report in order to provide a basis for predictions regarding the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. Happenings in the Forging market in the review period are examined carefully to explain their connection with the market’s present state and future growth prospects. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Forging market.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Aichi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

AAM

Bharat Forge Limited

KOBELCO

WanXiang

FAW

Arconic

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Farinia Group

Longcheng Forging

Sinotruck

Dongfeng Forging

Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

Sypris Solutions

Ashok Leyland Limited

Allegheny Technologies

VDM Metals

CITIC Heavy Industries

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Forging status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Forging advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Forging Manufacturers

Forging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Forging Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Forging Market Overview

Chapter 2 Forging Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 Forging Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 Forging Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 Forging Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Forging Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Forging Players

7.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Aichi Steel

7.3 Thyssenkrupp

7.4 AAM

7.5 Bharat Forge Limited

Continued….





