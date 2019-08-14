There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,841 in the last 365 days.

Cook Islands : Technical Assistance Report-International Financial Services Industry

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

August 14, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Centre was approached to estimate how international companies, and the wider international financial services industry, contribute to the Cook Islands’ economy and revenue collection. This report discusses the data and methodology used and presents the results. One matter that has been raised is that international companies are exempt from all taxes in the Cook Islands. The economic contribution of the international financial services industry can be measured by the value added of resident institutional units engaged, directly or indirectly, in the production of international financial services in the Cook Islands. The production of international financial services generates income which is distributed to the various agents or groups of agents who use that income to acquire goods and services for consumption now or later.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/270

English

Publication Date:

August 14, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513510880/1934-7685

Stock No:

1COKEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

37

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.