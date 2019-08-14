Ice-cream and Frozen Dessert Market driven by Constant Consumer Demand | Yili Group, Mengniu, Baskin-Robbins

Ice-cream and Frozen Dessert Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice-cream and Frozen Dessert Industry

Description

The global ice-cream and frozen dessert market is slated to acquire a substantial valuation at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The ice-cream and frozen dessert market is one of the major markets of the food and beverage industry, in terms of value. The primary factors influencing the growth of the global market are the rising per capita disposable incomes of the consumers globally, coupled with the changing consumer food habits and preferences towards junk foods, comfort foods such as sweet dishes and desserts.

Key market players are investing heavily towards research and development activities, in order to introduce new products, and flavors to meet consumer demand and increase revenue generation. Moreover, the competitive scenario of the global ice-cream and frozen dessert market is challenging, owing to the presence of several major market players along with the emergence of new companies. This is expected to drive the market growth over the review period.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Yili Group

Mengniu

Company C

Baskin-Robbins

Ben & Jerry's

Nestle SA

Unilever

Trends

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes coupled with the shifting focus of consumers towards healthy and fit lifestyles is fuelling the market for low-fat, and sugar-free food and beverage products. This trend has also hit the global ice-cream, and frozen dessert market and market players are increasingly focusing on introducing low-fat, sugar-free ice creams, and other products such as frozen yogurts, which is a healthier alternative for ice cream.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America has been assessed as one of the most significant regions of the global ice-cream and frozen dessert market and is expected to account for a substantial market share over the review period. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the well-established and flourishing food and beverage industry in the region, along with the presence of key market players. Furthermore, the early introduction of new and unique flavors and low-fat products has contributed towards the remarkable market share acquired from the region. This factor will continue to have an impact on the ice-cream and frozen dessert market in North America over the review period.

Europe also poses as one of the thriving ice-cream and frozen dessert markets in the world and is expected to account for a significant market share over the review period. The booming food and beverage industry in Europe, especially in countries such as France, Italy, and the UK, is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth over the review period. Moreover, the increasing consumption of the latest products launched in the global ice-cream and frozen dessert market in Europe is also driving the growth of the market over the review period.

The Asia Pacific is one of the significant regions in the global ice-cream and frozen dessert market and is likely to reach a fast growth rate, owing to the presence of developing countries such as India, China, Thailand, South Korea, which are primary market for the food and beverage industry, and especially for ice-cream and frozen dessert products. The growing demand for frozen yogurt, and unique, niche flavors such as matcha that cater specifically to the Asian population is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Continued...

