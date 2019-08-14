UK Challenge to be Invictus Games Foundation Partner

The World's No1 Corporate Team Building Event Because Teamwork Matters

The World's leading corporate team building event will be fundraising for the Invictus Games Foundation as part of a two year partnership

Our UK Challenge event shares many values with the Invictus Games Foundation and I know that our teams will look forward to raising funds to support those to whom we owe so much” — David Moran

LONDON, UK, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invictus Games Foundation announced as theOfficial Charity Partner of the UK Challenge • The UK Challenge will be fundraising for the Invictus Games Foundation as part of a two-year partnership• Wounded, injured or sick Servicemen and women, including former Invictus Games competitors, to take part alongside corporate clients• The next UK Challenge event is due to take place 9th – 12th July 2020 in The Lake DistrictLondon – Thursday 15th 2019 – The UK Challenge, an iconic event that takes place across three days involving over 700 company executives, has partnered with the Invictus Games Foundation.The next UK Challenge event is due to take place 9th – 12th July 2020 in The Lake District, shortly after the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.Teams entered into the UK Challenge are able to join in the fundraising efforts for the Foundation by integrating participation into their workplace CSR programs or by creating dedicated charity initiatives. Over the years, the UK Challenge has raised over £5 million for charity causes.The partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation will allow participating teams and organisations to see the work of the Foundation as it oversees the development of each Invictus Games and provides, usually sporting, opportunities for recovery to its international community of wounded, injured, or sick (WIS) Servicemen and women.The UK Challenge is delivered and owned by Marco Polo Events (MPE), a company dedicated to providing outdoor team-building opportunities.MPE CEO, David Moran, commented, “I am delighted that we are partnering with such an amazing and inspiring charity. Our UK Challenge event shares many values with the Invictus Games Foundation and I know that our teams will look forward to raising funds to support those to whom we owe so much. For our part, we are excited to also welcome teams from across the WIS community at the UK Challenge 2020 in the Lake District.”Adding to those comments, Peter George, Chairman of MPE said, “The UK Challenge attracts the best and most motivated people to be found in the workplace. This company investment in its people brings huge benefits to the workforce, and we look forward to adding participants from across the armed services as they bring their military experience to the competition.”Dominic Reid, Chief Executive of the Invictus Games Foundation said: "We're delighted that the UK Challenge has signed on as a Foundation Partner and we are very much looking forward to being a part of this fantastic event in 2020. Knowing just how competitive our community of WIS can get, I know we will enjoy seeing them undertake the challenges across the weekend!”-Ends-Contact detailsMarco Polo Events Tel: 07887 848580David Moran, CEO Email: david.moran@ukchallenge.co.ukAbout UK ChallengeThe UK Challenge is the World’s Number 1 corporate team-building event that challenges teams intellectually, strategically and physically. This powerful combination has proven to deliver long lasting business beneﬁts to the individuals and companies that take part.Involving a mix of canoeing, cycling and running each team will rely on their teamwork, communication and ability to work under pressure to solve clues, decipher codes and complete puzzles in a bid to outsmart their rivals and complete a series of missions in the least amount of time possible.The next UK Challenge event will take place 9th – 12th July 2020 in The Lake District.Website: www.ukchallenge.co.uk Facebook: www.facebook.com/ukchallenge Twitter: twitter.com/UKChallengeAbout Invictus Games FoundationEnquiries: sam.newell@invictusgames.org | 07365521528Website: InvictusGamesFoundation.orgFacebook: facebook.com/weareinvictusTwitter: @weareinvictusInstagram: @weareinvictusgamesThe Invictus Games Foundation was established following the success of the Invictus Games 2014. The inaugural Invictus Games created a blueprint for inspiring many more wounded, injured or sick Service personnel on their journey of recovery, and the Foundation has gone on to preside over Games in Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, and the forthcoming Games in The Hague 2020.Invictus Games Foundation is a registered charity: 1159482 (England & Wales)

UK Challenge - Benefits to your business



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.