Gynecological Device Tools Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

To perform the study of the global Gynecological Device Tools Market, a primary as well as an extensive secondary research was conducted. The study was done by first preparing the list of players operating in the market globally. Following which primary research surveys were undertaken. This included email responses, primary calls, etc. with various leading companies and Key Opinion Leaders. During the interview process, the respondents were asked about some of their major competitors in the global Gynecological Device Tools Market. This process enables us to highlight players in the market who might not have been identified owing to the limitations of secondary research. A thorough analysis was made about the player’s product offerings and their regional reach.

Prominent players of global gynecological device market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and MedGyn Product Inc.,and others. Product launches, partnerships and expansions are expected to be some of the strategies adopted by key players to increase their market share in gynecological devices market

Market segmentation:-

By product type:-

Gynecological endoscopy is used in preliminary treatment, predisinfection or cleaning, rinsing, sterilization or disinfection. Endometrial ablation devices are used to remove the unnecessarily grown body tissue. Digital imaging system includes, MRI scan, Ultrasound scan, CT SACN, mammography and others. These devices are used to scan abnormalities or presence of cancerous cells or any complications related to pregnancy. Endometrial ablation devices occupy the major segment in global gynecological device market. In 2016 according to Endometriosis association, UK atleast 10% of women globally are affected by endometriosis. In March 2015 according National Institutes of health in non-specific controlled trials with other global endometrial ablation modalities in 12 months with the NovaSure procedure ranged from 43.0% to 56.0%, while other modalities ranged from 8% to 24%.

By geography:-

North America obtains the major share in global gynecological device market due to advanced technology and high rate of awareness among the people regarding accessibility of diagnostic tests. This statistic shows the frequency women in the U.S. visited or consulted an obstetrician or gynecologist as of 2018. According to data provided by Ipsos, 40 percent of U.S. women stated they visited or consulted an obstetrician or gynecologist once a year.

The study of the global Gynecological Device Tools Market involved calculating the size of the market, one which was done with the help of a bottom-up technique. Various valuations were ascertained from industry experts and representatives of companies. Furthermore, it was validated externally by analysing the historical sales volume of various manufacturers to attain the overall size of the Gynecological Device Tools Market. A number of secondary sources like investor presentations, company annual reports, directories, white papers, financial reports, and more were used for the study. Moreover, the study of the global Gynecological Device Tools Market provides insights regarding the key trends in the market and forecasts the potential developments over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:-

Major drivers of global gynecological device market are increase in problems associated with female reproductive system which include cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, extended bleeding, irregular menstrual cycles and others. Additionally, awareness among people regarding regular reproductive system check-up is also expected to be major contributing factor for gynecological devices market. In 2018 according to WHO cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women with an estimated 570,000 new cases in 2018 representing 6.6% of all cancer in female.

The study of the global Gynecological Device Tools Market is highly critical in offering answers to some of the most important questions for industry participants and stakeholders. The study enables them to lay their focus on the growing segments of the market in the coming years. This way, they would be able to take sound investment decisions and facilitate their global expansion. The report aims to aid them with a comprehensive understanding about the present and future of the global Gynecological Device Tools Market and to formulate a strategy according to the same.

Major Key Points of Global Gynecological Device Tools Market

• GLOBAL GYNECOLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET-SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

• GLOBAL GYNECOLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET –EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

• INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

• GLOBAL GYNECOLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

• GLOBAL GYNECOLOGICAL DEVICE MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

• COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

• COMPANY PROFILES

• KEY COMPANIES TO WATCH

• EMERGING COMPANIES

• APPENDIX







