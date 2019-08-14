MENTIS CEO Rajesh Parthasarathy joins Forbes Technology Council

Rajesh Parthasarathy joins Forbes Technology Council Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.

We are honored to welcome Rajesh Parthasarathy into the community. Our mission is to bring together proven leaders from every industry ... and make an even greater impact on the business world.” — Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils

NEW YORK, NY, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS, the enterprise data and application security pioneer, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Parthasarathy was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.“We are honored to welcome Rajesh Parthasarathy into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”As an accepted member of the Council, Parthasarathy will be able to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.Rajesh comments about his membership, “I am extremely pleased to be a member of the Forbes Tech Council. This membership will help MENTIS in further cement its leadership in data and application security. I look forward to sharing my insights on data and application security to a wider community via Forbes.com.”ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.Founded in 2004, MENTIS was one of the first companies in the then-new data security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk, and collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.The MENTIS platform comprises a comprehensive solution that protects sensitive data along its lifecycle in the customer’s systems. Products provide capabilities from discovery, masking, and monitoring to data retirement. Engineered with unique, scalable architecture and built-in separation of duties, MENTIS is the solution of choice to deliver comprehensive, consistent, and reliable data and application security across data sources (mainframe, relational databases, unstructured data, big data, on-premise, and cloud).MENTIS helps protects the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines; higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to Land Grant schools; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global enterprises in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.For more information about MENTIS, visit https://www.mentisinc.com



