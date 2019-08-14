MENTIS Named to DBTA’s 100 Companies That Matter Most in Data

MENTIS included in DBTA’s Top 100 for the third time consecutively.

MENTIS’ sensitive data security solutions protects sensitive data, using static & dynamic data masking, continuous monitoring, and retirement solutions for security and compliance mandates.” — Tom Hogan, Group Publisher of Database Trends and Applications Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MENTIS today announced its inclusion by Database Trends and Applications in its seventh annual DBTA 100 - The Companies That Matter Most in Data. This list includes a wide variety of hardware, software, and services companies that are uniquely addressing demands in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.Each year, DBTA magazine explores innovative products and services that help organizations maximize the value of their data, make data-driven decisions, and do so more securely. DBTA’s list of trend-setting offerings is designed to also indicate where the data management market is headed. On the list are 17 companies from the cybersecurity space, including MENTIS.As the pioneer in enterprise data and application security solutions, MENTIS builds solutions to reduce the risks to sensitive data and to meet regulatory compliance requirements. Headquartered in New York, MENTIS has offices in the US, India, and Latin America.“The stakes for expert data management continue to escalate. Data volumes are expanding rapidly, and it is well-understood today that companies that harness the value of this precious commodity will be the winners,” stated Tom Hogan, Group Publisher of Database Trends and Applications Magazine.Tom added, “MENTIS’ sensitive data security solutions proactively tackle sensitive data risk along the full information lifecycle while also providing static and dynamic data masking, continuous monitoring, and retirement solutions for meeting security and compliance mandates.”Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS commented, “MENTIS has been an early pioneer in data security space. Inclusion in this list speaks directly to our approach and accomplishments – and we’re pleased to have an independent affirmation, the third year in a row. In today’s world, the value of data is exponential. In-transit and at-rest, data must be protected but also made available to more users so they can quickly gain insights and react to new opportunities.”Suresh Sundaram, Executive Director at MENTIS, added, “Whether application-specific or as an enterprise-wide platform, MENTIS’ cutting-edge data security solutions are designed to bring added value to data-driven businesses and as the market evolves, we will continue to break new ground.”The “DBTA 100” is compiled annually by the editorial staff at Database Trends and Applications. This year’s selections can be viewed here, click here. Founded in 2004, MENTIS has been in the data security field for close to 14 years now. With a product suite offering security solutions for data security throughout the sensitive data lifecycle, MENTIS has established itself as a force to reckon within this space.MENTIS’ sensitive data security solutions proactively tackle sensitive data risk along the full information lifecycle. In addition to the company’s ground-breaking discovery solution for sensitive data, the platform also includes static and dynamic data masking, continuous monitoring, and retirement solutions for meeting security and compliance mandates.Over the years, MENTIS has been recognized by reputed analysts like Gartner and Bloor for their innovative products and comprehensive data and application security solutions. A few of MENTIS’ clients today include one of the top two swiss banks, a multinational conglomerate based in the US, a leading airline service provider in Canada and many more.For more information on MENTIS and our products, visit our website http://www.mentisinc.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.