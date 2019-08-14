Legal AI Software Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Legal AI Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Legal AI Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal AI Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Legal AI Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud
On Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Corporate Legal Departments
Law Firms
Others
The report includes segmentation of the Legal AI Software market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Legal AI Software market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Ross Intelligence
Thomson Reuters
Veritone
iManage
Luminance
LexisNexis
Neota Logic
Everlaw
Legalsifter
Pensieve
Cognitiv+
Casetext
Klarity
Omni Software Systems
Nalanda Technology
Lawgeex
Kira
Ey Riverview Law
Opentext
Rradar
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Legal AI Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Legal AI Software by Players
4 Legal AI Software by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Legal AI Software Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
