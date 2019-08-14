Legal AI Software Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Legal AI Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Legal AI Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Legal AI Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Legal AI Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud

On Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Corporate Legal Departments

Law Firms

Others

The report includes segmentation of the Legal AI Software market on the basis of different aspects, along with a regional segmentation. Such segmentation has been carried out with the perspective of attaining detailed and accurate insights into the Legal AI Software market. The report studies the regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4008215-global-legal-ai-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Ross Intelligence

Thomson Reuters

Veritone

iManage

Luminance

LexisNexis

Neota Logic

Everlaw

Legalsifter

Pensieve

Cognitiv+

Casetext

Klarity

Omni Software Systems

Nalanda Technology

Lawgeex

Kira

Ey Riverview Law

Opentext

Rradar

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Legal AI Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Legal AI Software by Players

4 Legal AI Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Legal AI Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4008215-global-legal-ai-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.