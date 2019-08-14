Casa deploys exploration team, prepares for 2019 drilling and received drilling permit for Pitman Project

Casa to drill the vein system that has returned initial values up to one metre chip sample with 574.42 g/t gold and 109 g/t silver.

Casa Minerals Inc (TSX:CASA)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: Casa; OTC: CASXF; Frankfurt: 0CM) (the “Company” or “Casa”) announces that it has received a Mines Act permit authorizing a program of work on its Pitman property near Terrace, B.C. The Company has mobilized exploration crew to prepare its Golden Dragon and Dragon Tale prospect areas for drilling. The Pitman comprises both historic and recently discovered significant gold mineralization zones that Casa has explored in recent years. In addition to technical surveys, 2019 work will include preparation of an access trail and drilling. Drilling will start when the access trail is completed and will be announced in a news release.The Golden Dragon includes numerous gold and silver bearing quartz veins in the historic Paddy Mac area that, following their discovery in 1944, were developed by surface sampling and short underground excavations. The veins occur in rusty argillaceous sedimentary rocks in the steep-walled valley of the Carpenter Creek glacier where recent melting of the ice has exposed large areas of previously inaccessible ground and revealed a number of new mineral zones. Historic gold-silver values reported at Paddy Mac include a 30 cm sample with 373.7 g/t gold and 253.7 g/t silver. The average of 21 chip rock samples with average width 36 cm was 19.54 g/t gold and 176.22 g/t silver. Casa’s sampling of Paddy Mac veins and nearby mineral occurrences has, as previously reported, generally confirmed the historic numbers.Caution: Although the above-quoted values are quoted in government databases, they are historic and were not prepared in compliance with current CIMM Standards. The above-quoted analytical values are from historic data and have not been independently verified by Casa and should not be relied upon to evaluate the Pitman Property.In 2018 Casa’s field workers sampled mineralization in and near the Paddy Mac adits and many mineral zones in areas that previously were inaccessible due to the presence of glacial ice or were too precipitous to allow safe access by ordinary methods. That work demonstrated metal values sufficiently strong to warrant further exploration and included a one metre chip sample with 574.42 g/t gold and 109 g/t silver.Caution: The above-quoted analyses represent parts of the Paddy Mac veins but there is no intended suggestion that they represent material that may be present throughout. Mineral content is frequently erratically distributed in quartz veins and there is no assurance that further work, including sampling and drilling, will result in discovery of similar mineral content.Casa, on July 29, 2019, was granted an upgraded Mines Act permit to conduct mineral exploration activities on the Pitman mineral tenures. The Permit was issued following consultation with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and the Kitselas First Nation and includes requirement of a substantial reclamation bond, and adherence to a Mine Emergency Response Plan and Archaeological Chance Find Procedures. Casa acknowledges the helpful cooperation of the Band Councils of the Kitselas and is committed to working closely with them in achieving further opportunities for Band members and enterprises.The Mines Act permit approves surface drilling from ten sites and the construction of a temporary access trail from existing logging roads to proposed drill sites in the Golden Dragon area. The trail from the Dragon Tale prospect to Golden Dragon will provide reliable overland access from logging roads and greatly reduce the need for helicopter usage. In addition, it will remove the need for a camp and operations will not be weather dependent, an important safety feature.The Dragon Tale prospect comprises significant silver-zinc-copper mineralization exposed in argillic sedimentary rocks along more than 0.5 km of roadcuts. Continuation of the mineralization in nearby areas yet to be identified by drilling. The Golden Dragon trail will traverse parts of the Dragon Tale and may give new exposures as well as facilitate positioning of a drill if needed in the future.Following its discovery in 2018, Casa’s work at Dragon Tale included samples with as much as 231 g/t silver, 6.15% zinc and 3.17% copper. Data and recommendations from a June, 2019 field program of mapping and sampling by the Company’s consulting geologist will be the basis of further work in that area.Qualified Person:Mr. Erik Ostensoe P.Geo., a director and chief geologist of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.On Behalf of Board of DirectorsFarshad Shirvani, M.Sc. GeologyPresident and CEOFor more information, please contact:Casa Minerals Inc.Farshad Shirvani, President & CEOPhone: (604) 689-9523Email: contact@casaminerals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.