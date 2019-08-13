Lauren Cristino Joins Wartburg as Creative Arts Therapist

Lauren Cristino

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg hires Creative Arts Therapist to expand award-winning Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning Program.Mount Vernon, N.Y. (August 7, 2019) – Wartburg, a senior residential and healthcare facility in Mount Vernon, NY, welcomes Lauren Cristino, ATR-BC, LCAT, a licensed and board certified creative arts therapist, as their Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning Coordinator. Lauren brings a wealth of experience in a variety of work settings such as adult and geriatric inpatient, psychiatric hospitals, outpatient clinics, long term day centers and nursing homes.Prior to becoming a licensed creative arts therapist, Lauren obtained her Bachelor of Arts at Iona College majoring in Speech Language Pathology and Audiology and a minor in Fine Arts. As a student clinician during her final year at Iona, she took a turn in her career path and found art to be an astonishing modality for communication. Utilizing art therapy in innovative ways, Lauren was able to increase expressive language skills, overall mood, affect and creativity of patients.A cornerstone of Wartburg’s programs is their award-winning, internationally recognized Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning program. Creative Aging provides unique creative ways of increasing a senior’s quality of life. Teaching artists, theatre professors, college groups from local universities, community groups, and volunteers bring Wartburg’s residents the stimulation and peer camaraderie that aligns with their mission to nurture body, mind and spirit.“Creative Aging is a vital part of our mission to providing stimulating arts-based therapies to those entrusted to our care,” said Ann Frey, Director of Volunteers. “Lauren is a wonderful addition to our dynamic team and is bringing together our cadre of artists and volunteers to increase programming and enhance the benefits to our seniors.”In addition to her responsibilities to manage Creative Aging programs for Wartburg residents and the community, Lauren is implementing a fully integrated creative arts program across all disciplines, including music and dance, within the Wartburg community. In partnership with other creative arts therapists and Wartburg’s clinical staff, Lauren is initiating a new level of care providing psychotherapy, a therapeutic approach to improve an individual’s emotional needs by using art as a modality for communication. Not only will Lauren be practicing in groups and one-on-one sessions throughout the campus, she will also be training interns from universities throughout New York to become creative arts therapists. The interns will train with fellow music and dance movement therapists and form a collaborative team to help increase residents’ quality of life.“I am committed to bringing high quality programs needed to ensure everyone lives their best life by listening and addressing the emotional needs of our residents and the oldest members of our community as well as creating a collaborative environment of clinical staff and creative arts therapists on campus,” said Lauren Cristino.“We are excited to welcome Lauren to our Wartburg family,” said Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO. “With her extensive experience, enthusiasm and wealth of ideas, I have no doubt she will bring this vital program for our seniors to a whole new level.”WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



