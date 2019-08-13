METROPLEX PREMIER LEAGUE NEW SOCCER LEAGUE IN DALLAS FORT WORTH METRO AREA ESTABLISHED 2019

Metroplex Premier League Metroplex Premier League

Welcome a New Era in North Texas Soccer. Metroplex Premier League is being introduced as the Regional Premier League to be in. Dallas Fort Worth are you ready.

Opportunity is Earn, Any player that continues the Journey to improve, your time is now” — Guadalupe Echeverria

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metroplex Premier League (MPL) is an independent organization of soccer clubs, with goal of improving, qualifying and helping local soccer players in Dallas Fort Worth Metro Area. Founded 2019, Fort Worth, Texas.The Metroplex Premier League (MPL) is seeking sanctioning by US Club Soccer as an affiliate of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the ruling body for soccer in the United States, and FIFA, the world’s ruling body for soccer.The official seasons run from August thru December (Fall Season) and January thru July (Spring Season). For the playoffs, the four top seeded teams face each other in the Semifinals and Championship games.The MPL is organized in a mostly decentralized structure and is managed as a Club driven league. Each team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining league minimum standards. New Clubs seeking membership into the MPL are subject to approval from League Commissioner / President. Member clubs have the right to make localized decisions for their respective markets.Uniteding North Texas Soccer with Pro Amateur Competitive Clubs. President Guadalupe Echeverria said," the idea is to ensure clubs are ready to jump from Sunday Leagues to Semi-Pro National Leagues. We are the buffer and want to create opportunities for those High School Players, College Players, and Recreational Elite Soccer players that want more."Metroplex Premier League is looking to start a mini-season in the Fall 2019, while ensuring a full season for Spring 2020. On August 11, 2019 , Metroplex Premier League introduced it's first Founding Member ROMA IGNIS FC. We are extremely excited bringing a Club with community roots especially in youth soccer connecting their pathway through Dallas Roma.We are continually looking for League Sponsors and Official Apparel / Equipment providers. Our long term Goal is to connect our League with United States Adult Soccer Association National Tier Leagues (UPSL / NPSL) through promotion & relegation. Short Term Goal is provide support to Clubs, while supporting the Champion of the League with paying for their US OPEN CUP entry fees or US Adult Amateur Cup.Metroplex Premier League is also looking to add open positions General Manager, Operations, Treasurer, and Referee Assignor. We are building a New Era in North Texas, Clubs are the driving force of the League. Leagues shouldn't dictate the Clubs ambitions. Metroplex Premier League is here to provide support.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.