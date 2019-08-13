Optical Sorters Market is propelled by Burgeoning Demand from the Food Industry – TMR

Global Optical Sorters Market Expected to Reach USD 3,350.2 Mn by 2026: Transparency Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global optical sorters market rides high mainly due to the burgeoning demand for high quality food products. This sector is estimated to experience a double-digit growth rate during the assessment period. In addition to that, an augmented need to lessen the delivery and process time and increase labor costs are likely to propel the global optical sorters market.

Some of the prominent market players of the global optical sorters market are Greefa Italia GmbH, National Recovery Technologies LLC, Allgaier Werke GmbH, Raytec Vision SpA., Tomra Systems ASA, and Binder + Co AG.

The study on global optical sorters market predicts expansion of the market at a growth rate of 10.4% CAGR during the stipulation period, from 2018 to 2026. The market is likely to reach prominence acquiring a valuation of US$3,350.2 mn through 2026.

North American Market to be driven by the US during the Period of Stipulation

In terms of region, the global optical sorters market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is analyzed to account for the lion’s share of the market during the forecast period. This regional market is likely to be driven by major contribution expected from the US to occur between 2018 and 2026.

Such dominance of the US in the North American market exists due to a substantial demand for optical sorters in the food industry. Automated sorting finds growing use in many food-processing operations. The US has been one of the first countries to adopt the automation technology for better productivity, cost savings, and ensuring lesser time for the entire process. In addition to that, high demand for healthier food options and convenience have influenced the food industry and propelled the use of automation in food industry. This has further helped in the implementation of optical sorting equipment in the food industry.

For example, in September 2018, National Recovery Technologies combined Max-AI technology with its NRT SpydIR optical sorter. This combination was meant to make the material quality better, thereby improving productivity. Such advanced solutions are motivating the market players to implement smart solutions in waste recycling and food production plants. This factor is majorly fuels the the growth of global optical sorter market.



High Demand from the Mining Industry to Accelerate Demand in the Global Market

Machinery in the mining industry is another area of application for the global optical sorters market. There has been a rise in the demand for machinery for metal and mineral separation processes. In this case, sensor-based sorting solutions augment the deposit value and prolong the mining operations’ time span.

Today’s automated sorting makes use of hyperspectral cameras and NIR sorters to take control of the mechanical disassociation of ore into two or more groups. Furthermore, technological innovations and progress in the mineral sorting processes through NIR detection technology enable the successful disassociation of the minerals. Such effective and increased demand from the mining industry will add impetus to the global optical sorters market.

Of all types, it is highly likely that camera-based optical sorters would lead the global optical sorter market in years to come. Optical sorters are extremely precise and are capable of detecting even microscopic flaws in products. As such, optical sorters are extensively utilized in various food applications to sort out fruits and vegetables, nuts and dried fruits, and pulses, grains, and cereals. With rapid progress in technology, many organizations are now offering intelligent software enabled camera-based optical sorting equipment. These high-end, technologically superior sorters are more fruitful in the detection of faulty products. This increases total output and improves product quality, thereby driving global optical sorters market.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Optical Sorters Market (Type - Camera, Laser, NIR Sorter, and Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters; Platform - Belt, Freefall, Lane, and Hybrid; Application - Food, Recycling, and Mining) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018– 2026.”

The global optical sorters market is segmented based on:

Type

Camera

Laser

NIR Sorter

Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters

Platform

Belt

Freefall

Lane

Hybrid

Application

Food

Recycling

Mining

Region

North America

US Canada



Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



