Now Zacks is Just a Voice Command Away

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the ever changing investment landscape, Zacks Investment Research, a leading provider of investment-related data, research, and commentary, is excited to announce today that it is coming to voice search and smart speakers from Google and Amazon. By asking natural language questions, investors can check the price of stocks or find out the stock’s Zacks Rank.Zacks Voice App can be found on Amazon Echos or other Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, and Google Home and Google Assistant enabled devices. Trupti Gadkari, Product Manager, says, “At Zacks, we believe in giving investors access to the most accurate and timely data. Voice assistants and smart speakers help investors quickly find actionable information without switching apps and changing web pages.”Zacks Investment Research has also entered this space with a voice app on Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices to improve their customer experience. By using this app, current stock prices and the Zacks Rank for more than 8000 companies and 3000 ETFs can be accessed with a simple voice command. Published research shows that the number of voice-enabled assistants is estimated to reach 1.83 billion by 2025.To access Zacks Investment Research through Alexa, users simply need to follow any one of these steps:1. Go to Amazon Alexa-Skill page, search for “Zacks Investment Research” and click “Enable” to enable the skill. https://www.amazon.com/alexa-skills/b?ie=UTF8&node=13727921011 2. On a phone, tablet or ipad open Amazon Alexa app tap the hamburger menu in the top left corner and click on ‘Skills and Games’. In Skills and Games, search for “Zacks Investment Research”. Tap on the skill and click “ENABLE TO USE”.Once the skill is enabled a sample command might be:“Alexa, ask Zacks Investment Research what is the Zacks Rank for XYZ stock”, to get the Zacks Rank for stocks and ETFs. OR “Alexa, ask Zacks Investment Research what is the current price of XYZ stock” to get the current price of stocks and ETFs.For Google Home/Assistant the app does not need to be activated. Users would just have to say is “Ok Google, let me talk to Zacks Investment Research” and google will connect you to the Zacks voice app. You can then ask google “what is the Zacks Rank for ABC stock” to get the Zacks Rank on it or “what is the current price of ABC stock”, to get the current stock price.If you are not sure what to ask just say “Help” and the Zacks voice app will help you. It’s important to note, Zacks Investment Research voice app responds to both company or ETF names or stock tickers.About ZacksZacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock-picking system, continues to outperform the market by more than double.The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through their free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Register for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/ Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ZacksInvestmentNews



