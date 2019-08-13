RAJANT SHOWCASES FULLY MOBILE, UNDERGROUND MINE CONNECTIVITY IN SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA FOR AIMEX 2019 WITH SOLUTION PARTNERS

Rajant, together with Madison Technologies, Poynting, Extronics, and Australian Droid + Robot, will highlight the results of their collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, will be attending AIMEX, which takes place at the Sydney Showground in Sydney, Australia. The event, which is considered the most significant mining event in the Asia-Pacific region, takes place August 27th – 29th, 2019 with Rajant joining their partners at Booth E131. Showcasing their collaborative solution for fully mobile, underground mine connectivity will be Rajant’s Australia-based distributor Madison Technologies, along with fellow technology providers Poynting Antennas, Extronics, and Australian Droid + Robot.

Underground mines and tunnels are some of the most challenging environments in which to deploy network systems. Connectivity and throughput demands are high, but circular ramps and declines, stopes, and mine layout place limitations on how far wireless signals can travel. Many mines, therefore, depend on fiber to achieve reliable underground communications, but installing fiber in active drives, panels and declines is difficult to schedule and can create operational and maintenance nightmares. In addition, development plus drill and blast areas can rarely support any fiber infrastructure. It is not uncommon for trucks to accidentally catch and rip down sections of fiber and when that happens connectivity across the entire underground mine can be lost.

Enter the solution made possible by the strategic partnership between Rajant, Poynting Antennas, Extronics, and Australian Droid + Robot.

Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh® provides a robust alternative to fiber and traditional single radio wireless systems using multi-radio, multi-frequency BreadCrumb® nodes, and Rajant’s patented InstaMesh® networking software. The nodes, combined with Poynting’s wide-band, bi-directional, circular polarized antenna system, create a complete underground and tunnel-wide wireless network for mission-critical data, video, and voice communications. According to Stephen Froneman, CEO of Poynting Antennas, “Presenting together at AIMEX is an opportunity for both world-renowned brands to leverage on each other’s international footprint of key relationships within the mining industry and other Industrial IoT markets. Both Poynting Antennas and Rajant represent quality and excellence in industrial IoT, which is of positive and powerful customer significance.”

Extronics rugged and intrinsically safe AeroScout Wi-Fi-based active RFID tags for personnel and asset tracking operate in real-time over Rajant’s network, which never breaks for handoff. With location tracking precision of about 10 meters, the tags can be used to identify productivity bottlenecks for improved operational efficiency.

Offers Rajant’s EVP of Sales & Marketing Geoff Smith, “With the greater safety, efficiency, and autonomy this underground network provides, it can support lifesaving as well as asset-protecting technologies within extreme hazardous mine environment.”

Australian Droid + Robot’s Explora droid has onboard Rajant BreadCrumb technology for underground inspections. With the mining industry facing increased, stringent safety and productivity mandates, they look to leverage bandwidth-intensive autonomous systems and applications. Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh maintains uninterrupted high throughput and low latency to overcome any interference, enabling the machine to independently scan, sense, and explore where hazardous to miners.

As the in-region APAC distributor, Paul Calabro shares, “Our partnership with Rajant Corporation, supporting innovative technology solutions for our targeted markets and customers, provides us with reassurance on the capabilities and integrity of their Kinetic Mesh solution. Through our joint marketing efforts at this AIMEX event, our focus on delivering high value, cost-effective outcomes provide the right basis of offering holistic solutions across the Rajant ecosystem of strategic partners.”





####





Poynting

Poynting is a top global provider of integrated antenna solutions. We innovate, design and manufacture market-leading products used in wireless communication. Established as a consultancy in 1990, Poynting evolved into an official PTY in 1997 and in 2001 established Poynting Antennas. Poynting supplies antenna solutions for wireless high-speed data applications. We provide solutions for 3G/4G and LTE, GPS and Glonass, IoT LoRa and SigFOx as well as RFID and WIFI applications. Our antennas are used in all industry sectors that require wireless communication whether it is residential, automotive, industrial and IoT solutions. We also have a specialised antenna solutions for the marine, mining and tunnelling markets.

Extronics

Extronics has been helping customers in hazardous areas and harsh industrial environments to work smart, safe, and connected since 1992. Through an international network of Certified VARs, we serve those working around the world in process industries such as oil and gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, mining, and more. Extronics specializes in wireless networking, worker safety, and asset management solutions. Expert at designing and manufacturing wireless, RTLS, auto ID, and backup power equipment that’s at the forefront of technology developments, our solutions are available as fully ATEX, IECEx, or North American certified for use in explosive atmospheres or highly rugged for industrial use. We pride ourselves on doing right by our customers, and that’s reflected in our core values – innovation, accountability, can-do attitude, customer care, teamwork, and integrity. Let’s work together to help improve safety, increase efficiency, and save money.

Australian Droid + Robot

Australian Droid and Robot is an innovative robotics and automation company specializing in the mining and defence industries. Our extensive work in underground mobile fleet automation has demonstrated the overwhelming safety benefits delivered by removing people from hazardous environments. Australian Droid and Robot’s plug and play IIoT Robot Control System in combination with Rajant’s BreadCrumb wireless network nodes can take your existing network infrastructure to new levels. From remote inspection of inaccessible areas to the design and construction of specialised ground and aerial robots we are ready to work with our customers to provide innovative solutions in a realistic time frame at a realistic cost.

Madison Technologies

Madison is a manufacturer and distributor of technology infrastructure and hardware across cabling, networking, wireless, and audio-visual disciplines. Australian owned and operated for over 25 years, Madison has been keeping Australian homes and business well connected. Which is appropriate, because our brand promise is Well Connected™. The principle behind our brand promise is that by working with Madison, either as a valued supplier or customer, you are well connected. It’s how we connect to our market, and it’s how we help you connect to your world. With Madison, you are Well Connected™.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 50 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.