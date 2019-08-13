MAGNEXT ACQUIRES NCE COMPUTER GROUP REPAIR BUSINESS
Pete Paisley joins as VP of Business DevelopmentCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnext LTD, a leader in sales and support of data storage technologies including tape drives and tape libraries, has acquired the US repair business of NCE Computer Group from Park Place Technologies. As part of the transaction, Magnext has retained Pete Paisley, former NCE Sales Director, as VP of Business Development. Magnext has committed to the continued support of NCE repair customers that include leading OEM’s and TPM’s in the data storage industry. Customers can reach out to Magnext now for repair services with the same or better terms than they’ve previously enjoyed.
“This acquisition brings to Magnext unique technologies and processes for the testing and repair of data storage devices, particularly for tape drive and library components”, said DT Troia, Magnext Co-Founder. “We’re excited to extend our leadership position in this segment as a result”.
The deal was effective July 22nd, 2019. Magnext has already begun to integrate the NCE repair operations into their Columbus OH facility.
For more information about Magnext services and products. Contact Pete Paisley at ppaisley@magnext.com / 619-363-7106, or visit www.magnext.com
