Vintra Joins L3Harris Technologies’ Mission Critical Alliance to Accelerate Advancement of Interoperable Public Safety Technologies

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vintra , an industry-leading maker of video analytics powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence announced that they are a member of the L3Harris Technologies Mission Critical Alliance (MCA) , a consortium of public safety technology providers with a common goal of advancing the capabilities, compatibility and security of mission critical solutions.The MCA is a partner program for leading technology vendors offering products and services that are complementary to L3Harris’ core network and radio platforms. Alliance members explore technology synergies, furthering the development of interoperable communications in a connected, Internet of Things (IoT) environment.“When first approached about joining forces with L3Harris and becoming a foundational member of the Mission Critical Alliance, there were immediate synergies between the consortium’s goals and our mission here at Vintra,” said Brent Boekestein, CEO for Vintra. “Our mission has always been to help transform the overwhelming amount of visual data in the world produced by cameras into actionable, tailored and trusted intelligence that can in turn be used to augment the capabilities of the humans who are responsible for viewing, reviewing and acting upon that information. It’s difficult to imagine an industry more in need of these advancements and developments than public safety technology providers and the individuals on the frontline - our first responders and safety personnel. We are excited to join in this shared mission, leverage our expertise, and provide solutions that augments emergency responders and mission critical system operators’ ability to respond quickly, appropriately, and accurately.”Highlights:● Mission Critical Alliance (MCA) strengthens partnerships with best-of-bread technology solution providers.● Alliance addresses the increasing need for technologies that seamlessly connect, integrate, and operate.● Ecosystem includes leaders in devices, network technologies, services and applications.For more information on the MCA, please visit L3Harris.com.For more information on Vintra, please visit www.vintra.io or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.About L3Harris TechnologiesL3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customer’s mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.About VintraVintra is a leader in AI-powered video analytics on a mission to create safer communities, companies, and environments through cutting-edge deep learning-enabled solutions. FulcrumAI is Vintra’s video analytics platform, capable of transforming video from any type of camera into actionable, tailored and trusted intelligence. Powerful yet flexible, FulcrumAI can be deployed on-premises to augment human resources by leveraging live video feeds that deliver timely preventative alerts and situational awareness, or in the cloud as a powerful post-event investigation solution. FulcrumAI provides powerful video analytics for private security professionals and public safety officials that can be custom-tuned for any environment. Vintra has headquarters in San Jose, CA with additional offices in Barcelona, Spain.For more information visit www.vintra.io



