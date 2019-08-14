ArangoDB Expands Executive Team with Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Engineering & Machine Learning

Matt Ekstrom, CRO at ArangoDB Jörg Schad, Head of Engineering and Machine Learning at ArangoDB

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArangoDB , the leading open source native multi-model database, today announced it has appointed Matt Ekstrom to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jörg Schad to Head of Engineering and Machine Learning. Ekstrom will lead ArangoDB’s global sales efforts from San Francisco and Schad will focus on harmonizing development efforts that will continue product and technology innovation for the company.Ekstrom is an accomplished enterprise sales leader with over 20 years experience. Before joining ArangoDB, he forged highly-successful sales teams at ScyllaDB, ANSYS, and Informatica, and was also part of MongoDB’s enterprise sales efforts.Schad has nearly a decade of experience of researching, designing and developing distributed systems and machine learning pipelines. Prior to ArangoDB, he built machine learning pipelines in healthcare, machine learning infrastructure and Kubernetes operators at Mesosphere, as well as developed in-memory databases at SAP.“We are very fortunate to have both Matt and Jörg on our team,” said Claudius Weinberger, co-founder and CEO of ArangoDB. “Matt’s experience in global sales will help grow the company and meet the demands of our evolving business. Jörg will continue ArangoDB’s goals for innovating and continuing to deliver impactful solutions to customers.”Ekstrom and Schad join ArangoDB during a pivotal time in the company’s growth and product development. After closing 2018 with the introduction of ArangoSearch , a full-text search engine natively integrated into ArangoDB, ArangoDB went on to secure its Series A financing and unveil its managed service, ArangoDB Oasis , in March 2019. In June 2019 the company was recognized in Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine’s “DBTA 100 2019: The Companies That Matter Most in Data,” a special list that salutes today’s top companies in data management and analysis.“ArangoDB has already achieved so much in its young history,” said Matt Ekstrom, CRO at ArangoDB. “The value native multi-model databases provide to developers and their companies is so obvious: create software in a different, simpler way without compromising on performance, scalability or flexibility. I’m very excited to be part of the multi-model movement and strongly believe my first-hand experience building world-class sales teams and expanding into new verticals will help accelerate even further widespread adoption of ArangoDB.”“ArangoDB has a world-class engineering team, an innovative product and an engaging community,” said Jörg Schad, Head of Engineering and Machine Learning at ArangoDB. “I am looking forward to working with this industry-leading team to continue to build on ArangoDB’s success.”About ArangoDBOne database, one query language, and three data models. With more than 7 million downloads and over 8,000 stargazers on GitHub, ArangoDB is the leading open source native multi-model database. It combines the power of graphs with JSON documents, a key-value store and a full-text search engine, enabling developers to access and combine all of these data models with a single elegant, declarative query language.Simplifying complexity and increasing productivity is the mission of ArangoDB Inc., the company behind the project. Founded in 2014, ArangoDB Inc. is a privately-held company backed by Bow Capital and Target Partners. It is headquartered in San Francisco and Cologne with offices and employees around the world. Learn more at www.arangodb.com



