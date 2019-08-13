Helix Semiconductors Appoints VP of Engineering

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has announced the hiring of Philip Crawley as vice president of engineering. With more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Crawley is a seasoned circuit and system design engineer with 15 patents to his name. He will be based out of Helix Semiconductors’ corporate office in Irvine, California.



In his role as VP of engineering, Crawley will oversee product development and evaluation for Helix Semiconductors. He will tap into his expertise to drive the technical team in product roadmap development, design methodology, ongoing technical innovation, and support for existing technologies and infrastructure.

Before joining Helix Semiconductors, Crawley served in senior engineering positions at some of the largest semiconductor companies in the industry, including Synaptics Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Silicon Labs, and Maxim Integrated. During his tenure with Silicon Labs, he led the development of their first RF satellite receiver, which grew to be a substantial product line for the company. At Qualcomm, in his role overseeing engineering operations, he led an improved design flow methodology, managed a team of over 65 people, drove improvements in productivity, and led the effort to develop metrics to track team performance.

“This is an exciting time to be joining the team at Helix Semiconductors,” said Crawley. “Over the past year, the company has launched its first products into mass production, brought on new customers and signed new distributors. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team as we continue to drive innovative technology to change how the world is powered. Helix technology, from my long experience of seeing successful technologies, is a game changer.”

About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors’ power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter .

