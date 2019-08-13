Catapult Learning’s Little Leaves Opens Third Behavioral Health Center

White Marsh, MD Location Provides New Resource for Families Seeking High-Quality Applied Behavioral Analysis Treatment

/EIN News/ -- WHITE MARSH, Md. and CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a division of Catapult Learning and a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced the opening of its new center in White Marsh, Maryland. Little Leaves is dedicated to helping children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges grow and succeed so that they can actively participate in their families and communities. The new location marks the second in the state and third in the region.



Serving the Mid-Atlantic and soon, the Southeast region, Little Leaves centers provide evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) to help children reduce their symptoms of autism. The program is designed to help pre-school age children improve their communication, play, social, and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partner with each child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

The new location was designed to provide an ideal environment for learning – one that combines work and fun in a child-friendly way. The 12,000-square-foot center includes specialized learning spaces, many types of playrooms as well as an outdoor play area.

“The expansion of Little Leaves Behavioral Services is an important step forward in our mission to serve children with autism and other challenges in a comprehensive, holistic way,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Catapult Learning. “As a partner to local families, we are committed to delivering the most effective, research-based ABA therapies for children, in a preschool-like setting, to prepare them for the next step in their education and life journey.”

Catapult Learning acquired Little Leaves in 2018 to accelerate its mission to integrate educational and behavioral health services to drive greater impact for children with autism and their families.

“Our passion is helping children with social and behavioral challenges achieve continuous improvement and growth,” said Marina Major, president of Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “Expanding our Little Leaves center locations is a critical part of realizing our vision of providing high-quality therapy access to all families. We are delighted to be able to serve more children in Maryland.”

All Little Leaves centers, including the new location in White Marsh, are nationally accredited Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

The new location is at 8098 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD 21236. For information on enrollment at Little Leaves centers, please visit www.littleleaves.org or email info@littleleaves.org .

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, Inc. provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families, leading to better life outcomes, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company’s team of over 5,000 education and healthcare professional work to achieve measurable and sustained academic and behavioral gains through evidence-based programs that include special education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, and professional development. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning supports more than 200,000 children and families, over 500 school districts, and more than 25,000 teachers annually. Catapult Learning is accredited by AdvancED. www.catapultlearning.com

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of Catapult Learning, is a center-based ABA program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Silver Spring, MD, White Marsh, MD, Reston, VA with locations in Florida coming later in 2019. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org

