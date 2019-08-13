Cato Appoints Daniel Lee As Vice President of Asia-Pacific Japan

The Cato global private backbones spans 45+ PoPs worldwide with extensive coverage of APJ

Along with new hire, Cato expands cloud footprint and increases sales & marketing recruitment in APJ. Cato to present revolutionary vision at WAN Summit, Sydney

With Cato, IT leaders can transform their networking and security infrastructure with a flexible and affordable global network that can connect and secure all their locations, clouds, and users” — Daniel Lee, Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, announced today the appointment of Daniel Lee as Vice President of Sales, Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). The move is Cato’s latest investment in the region that has seen expanded SD-WAN cloud service footprint and acceleration of marketing investment and channel recruitment. To further support customer acquisition for Cato’s channels in the region, Yishay Yovel, Vice President of Marketing at Cato, will share the company’s revolutionary vision for secure WAN transformation at the upcoming WAN Summit conference in Sydney, Australia.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Daniel to the Cato family,” says Alon Alter, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Cato, “We’re doubling down on the region with investments in sales, marketing, channels, and the cloud service infrastructure. Daniel’s leadership will enable us to accelerate our business expansion in the region.”

Lee brings over 27 years of experience in building and growing businesses from the ground up, developing sales strategies and leading successful APJ sales organizations. Prior to Cato Networks, he spent over two decades in enterprise mobility, networking, security, cloud-based video collaboration companies, holding APJ sales leadership positions at Nokia/Check Point Software, TippingPoint, Rapid7, and Lifesize. In addition to Lee, Cato is expanding its headcount in Australia hiring a new regional manager and a dedicated system engineer.

“CIOs and IT leaders in the region know first-hand the high costs, poor quality, and inflexibility of telco-managed services. With Cato, they can transform their networking and security infrastructure, with a flexible and affordable global network that can connect and secure all their locations, clouds, applications, and users,” says Lee.

CATO EXPANDS GLOBAL NETWORK ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND THE ASIA PACIFIC

In addition to Lee’s hiring, Cato is announcing today the expansion of its global managed SD-WAN service, Cato Cloud, within the Asia Pacific region. A new point-of-presence (PoP) in Perth, Australia will improve global connectivity for the mining industry and other businesses in Western Australia. Together with the existing PoPs in Sydney and Melbourne, Cato now delivers its secure global SD-WAN services to all major Australian business centers.

In addition to the new PoP in Perth, Cato recently upgraded PoPs in Mumbai, India and Bangkok, Thailand. A new PoP will soon be available in Manilla, Philippines. All totaled, Cato has 15 PoPs in-region across China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Overall, Cato has more than 45 PoPs worldwide, the most of any global, managed SD-WAN service.

AQUILA IMPROVES VISIBILITY AND CONTROL WITH CATO CLOUD

Numerous firms in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region rely on Cato Cloud, which connects the complete enterprise — branch locations, the mobile workforce, physical datacenters, cloud datacenters, and cloud applications — into a secure, global managed SD-WAN service.

Aquila is a case in point. A manufacturer of premium quality footwear, Aquilla’s 60 retail locations, headquarters, warehouses and Azure instances had been connected by an Internet-based VPN. “But at any one time, 30 percent of the stores were showing offline and we had no easy way of enforcing security policies on Web traffic, says Mike Zidaj, IT Manager at Aquila,

Zidaj began looking around for a solution. He considered a telco’s MPLS service. “A lot of retails were using MPLS to connect locations, but it was too costly,” he says.

Zidaj turned to Cato and one of its Australian partners, CyberRisk. “We selected Cato because of its super quick and easy deployment. The single pane management gave us much improved control and visibility,” says Zidaj. “Users noticed more reliable access, and management was now able to see if shop staff were visiting Web sites that didn’t comply with our security policies — and take action.”

“As a thought leader and trusted advisor in enterprise networking and security, we are excited to partner with Cato Networks in the ANZ region and see the value Cato delivers to our customers,” says Leong Wang, Director of CyberRisk. “Cato Networks is a leader in next-generation networks with integrated security services and is a huge differentiate from the aging global telco model.”

In addition to CyberRisk, Cato’s services are resold in the ANZ region by Aleron, CoEvolve, Cythera, and Opia Technology. Distributers include OrCA Technology, Tradewinds, and Westcon-Comstor.

CATO SETS OUT ITS VISION AT WAN SUMMIT, SYDNEY

To learn how Cato converges networking and security in the cloud to enables full WAN transformation, meet our team at the upcoming WAN Summit show in Sydney, Australia. Yishay will be presenting Cato’s vision and platform in the panel discussion, “From The Edge To The Cloud — Ensuring Control And Security Of The Network,” moderated by Brianna Boudreau, Senior Analyst at TeleGeography, at 14:15 on Sunday, August 21.

For more information about Cato and our secure SD-WAN services for Australia, the Asia-Pacific, and across the globe visit

ABOUT CATO NETWORKS

Cato, the cloud-native carrier, provides the only secure managed SD-WAN service built with the global reach, self-service, and agility of the cloud. Cato replaces MPLS and multiple networking and security point solutions with a converged WAN transformation platform built for the digital business. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, improve global connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and securely and optimally integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network. Visit www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.



