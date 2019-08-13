Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Hiking Gear and Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of "Hiking Gear and Equipment Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Hiking equipment is the equipment taken on outdoor walking trips. Hiking is usually divided into day-hikes and multiple-day hikes, called backpacking, trekking, and walking tours. The equipment selected varies according to the duration, distance, planned activities, and the environment. Additional factors include weight and preparedness for unplanned events. The level of preparedness can relate to remoteness and potential hazards; for example, a short day hike across farmland or trekking in the Himalayas. The length and duration of a walk can influence the amount of weight carried.

The rise in value-added and innovative adventure sports products is an important emerging trend, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period. To cater to the varied needs of consumers, vendors today are introducing innovative product offerings in terms of design, color, shape, and weight. The competition among key players is intense, and it becomes necessary for these manufacturers to constantly improve their product offerings in order to maintain their position in the market. For instance, manufacturers have started reinventing the insulation used in tents, which helps in keeping cold air from reaching the user's body.

One of the key drivers for market growth is government initiatives to promote outdoor activities. In many countries, the government is introducing initiatives to promote various outdoor activities, which can boost the growth of the hiking gear and equipment market during the forecast period. In India, the Ministry of Tourism is working with the Indian Mountaineering Federation and Adventure Tour Operators Association to promote the country as an adventure tourism destination.

The Leading key players covered in this study

The North Face

Marmont Mountain

Black Diamond

Arc'teryx

Marmot

Mountain Hardwear

Kelty

MontBell

AMG Group

Big Agnes

Sierra Designs

Force Ten

Skandika

Snugpak

Paddy Pallin

This research report categorizes the global Hiking Gear and Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Hiking Apparel

Hiking Shoes

Hiking Equipment

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty and Sports Stores

Online Retails

Market segment by Region/Country including:

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Hiking Gear and Equipment Manufacturers

Hiking Gear and Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hiking Gear and Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Consumer goods are bought for consumption by the average consumer and are also acknowledged as final goods. They are the results of manufacturing and production, and what consumers consider to see on the store shelf. They are tangible goods, purchased for direct consumption in order to satisfy human needs.

Chapter 1 Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hiking Gear and Equipment Business

7.1 The North Face

7.1.1 The North Face Hiking Gear and Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hiking Gear and Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 The North Face Hiking Gear and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Marmont Mountain

7.2.1 Marmont Mountain Hiking Gear and Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hiking Gear and Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Marmont Mountain Hiking Gear and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Black Diamond

7.3.1 Black Diamond Hiking Gear and Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hiking Gear and Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Black Diamond Hiking Gear and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arc'teryx

7.4.1 Arc'teryx Hiking Gear and Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hiking Gear and Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arc'teryx Hiking Gear and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Marmot

7.5.1 Marmot Hiking Gear and Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hiking Gear and Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Marmot Hiking Gear and Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….





