Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market By Revenue, Share, Demand & Forecast Till 2025

Substances, that can be used to enhance the beauty of the appearance or texture of the skin, are known as cosmetics. These cosmetics can be sourced from both natural and organic resources. Natural cosmetics are derived from plants and minerals with minimal processing. On the other hand, organic resources are plants that have not been modified genetically. The plant has to be grown ecologically. The global natural and organic cosmetics market, as found on the report on Wise Guys Report (WGR) site, is expected to garner substantial profit during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Several factors like the safety provided by such natural and organic resources, growing concerns regarding mal-effects of synthetic substances, antioxidant properties of natural resources, backing from clinical data, increasing interest shown by manufacturers, and others are expected to take the global natural and organic cosmetics market forward. However, the pricing point could be an issue as these products are often quite costly.

Major Key Players:

L’Oréal SA

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO

Segmentation:

The report published on the natural and organic cosmetics market has a segmentation for a better analysis of the market for the coming years. This segmentation includes product and end-user.

Based on the product, the natural and organic cosmetics market includes natural cosmetics and organic cosmetics. The natural cosmetics segment is gaining much support from manufacturers and buyers. Buyers are slowly turning away from chemical substances to avoid any long-time impact on the health. Hence, the growth of these natural products is increasing. The surging eco-awareness, on the other hand, is ensuring a better intake of organic cosmetics. However, their price can be a factor hindering the expected growth rate.

Based on the end-user, the natural and organic cosmetics market can be segmented into man and woman. The woman segment is quite big and it is primarily getting promoted by various health-related needs and growing impact of the entertainment industry. The man segment is also expecting substantial traction. Growing awareness among men are expected to promote the man segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) are four major regions that have been included in the global natural and organic cosmetics market assessment. The report is expected to cast light on the growth pockets that can ensure significant growth for the market in the coming days.

North America is gaining much from the market due to rising awareness among the populace and already existing superlative infrastructure. Top-lass companies are taking initiatives in taking the market forward. The scenario in Europe is quite similar. Both the regions are flourishing from significant hike in investment for research and development.

The APAC market is benefitting from the traditional practices that are present for centuries. In countries like India, China, Cambodia, and others, these traditional modes are quite famous and providing much of the market revenue.



Industry News:

In July 2017, AgraFlora Organics declared their plan to expand their business of Canutra, a cannabinoid-infused cosmetic/topicals subsidiary, to the US as a part of their expansion plan.

