Security Screening Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Security screening market is considered as one of the most important sectors as it involves the individual’s security at places such as airports, railways, stadiums, public places, border checkpoints, government applications, and private sectors, among others. Security screening helps to avoid financial, economic, and human loss. There has been an increase in unethical and unlawful practices in the world and this can be controlled with the help of the security screening products such as full body X-ray scanners, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic metal detectors.

Scope of the Report: 
The global Security Screening market is valued at xyz million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xyz million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xyz% between 2019 and 2024. 
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. 
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Security Screening. 

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers 
L3 
Nuctech 
AS&E 
Smiths Group 
Rapiscan Systems 
Safran 
Adani 
Westminster 
Astrophysics 
CEIA 
Analogic 
OSI Systems 
NEXT Biometric 
Argus TrueID

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Cargo & Vehicle Inspection 
Parcel Inspection 
Personnel Inspection 
Explosives & Narcotics Detectionx 
Liquid Inspection 
Radioactive Substances Monitor 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Airport 
Other Public Transportation 
Large Stadium/Facility 
Others

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Market Overview 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
3 Global Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 
4 Global Market Analysis by Regions 
5 North America by Country 
6 Europe by Country 
7 Asia-Pacific by Country 
8 South America by Country 
9 Middle East and Africa by Countries 
10 Global Market Segment by Type 
11 Global Market Segment by Application 
12 Market Forecast (2019-2024) 
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 
14 Research Findings and Conclusion 

