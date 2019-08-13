FIITJEE Global School

A great way to schooling is unveiling.FIITJEE Global School launches in Chennai & Vellore

A new paradigm in education is starting in Chennai & Vellore. FIITJEE Global School is launching two ultra-modern campuses.” — Samrat Sinha

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiitjee Group is foraying into formal education with its new school brand Fiitjee Global School. The first two Tamil Nadu campuses are coming up in Chennai and Vellore. The group plans to open over 30 schools all across the country in the next few years. Fiitjee Global School is adopting the CBSE framework for its curriculum but intends to innovate and provide tremendous value adds via its unique methodology.They would undertake a mammoth capability cum skill identification drive for all their students from early childhood level and map the findings to the most suitable profession where the child can get the maximum likelihood of success. “Creating pathways for the students’ professional dreams, entry into higher centres of learning or their vocation of choice- is what we want to achieve through our school chain” Mr. Ankur Jain- Business Head , Fiitjee Global School, passionately avers.Fiitjee Global School is poised to start its student intake by October end, this year. The Admissions process would be launched with a big-bang marketing campaign and great fanfare. The Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, has graciously agreed to inaugurate Fiitjee Global School on the 15th of October 2019. The launch would be preceded by a Puja ceremony on Vijaya Dashami and events to engage students with Talent based contests.To cater to its distinctive requirements, in terms of faculty and academic resources, Fiitjee Global School is creating its own Teachers’ Training Academy, as well. For more information you may visit www.fiitjeeglobalschool.com Fiitjee, the iconic brand in education has been a leader in tough competitive examinations like IITJEE and NEET for over a quarter of a century. Founded in 1992 by its maverick Chairman, Mr. D.K. Goel, it has a pan India footprint. Scores of Fiitjee alumni routinely make it to prestigious engineering & medical colleges like IITs, AIIMS and other Ivy League institutions.For Corporate Enquiries: You may contact-Mr Samrat Sinha, Vice President-OperationsFiitjee Foundation For Education Research and TrainingEmail: samrat.sinha@fiitjeefoundation.comMobile +919566225666Landline Number-044-43937210Fiitjee Towers, #1 Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, 600034-------------------------------------------------XXXXXXXXXXX------------------------------------------------------

FIITJEE Global School walk-through video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.