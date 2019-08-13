FIITJEE Global School launches in Chennai & Vellore
A great way to schooling is unveiling.FIITJEE Global School launches in Chennai & Vellore
They would undertake a mammoth capability cum skill identification drive for all their students from early childhood level and map the findings to the most suitable profession where the child can get the maximum likelihood of success. “Creating pathways for the students’ professional dreams, entry into higher centres of learning or their vocation of choice- is what we want to achieve through our school chain” Mr. Ankur Jain- Business Head , Fiitjee Global School, passionately avers.
Fiitjee Global School is poised to start its student intake by October end, this year. The Admissions process would be launched with a big-bang marketing campaign and great fanfare. The Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, has graciously agreed to inaugurate Fiitjee Global School on the 15th of October 2019. The launch would be preceded by a Puja ceremony on Vijaya Dashami and events to engage students with Talent based contests.
To cater to its distinctive requirements, in terms of faculty and academic resources, Fiitjee Global School is creating its own Teachers’ Training Academy, as well. For more information you may visit www.fiitjeeglobalschool.com
Fiitjee, the iconic brand in education has been a leader in tough competitive examinations like IITJEE and NEET for over a quarter of a century. Founded in 1992 by its maverick Chairman, Mr. D.K. Goel, it has a pan India footprint. Scores of Fiitjee alumni routinely make it to prestigious engineering & medical colleges like IITs, AIIMS and other Ivy League institutions.
For Corporate Enquiries: You may contact-
Mr Samrat Sinha, Vice President-Operations
Fiitjee Foundation For Education Research and Training
Email: samrat.sinha@fiitjeefoundation.com
Mobile +919566225666
Landline Number-044-43937210
Fiitjee Towers, #1 Nungambakkam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, 600034
-------------------------------------------------XXXXXXXXXXX------------------------------------------------------
Samrat Sinha
FIITJEE Foundation For Education Research & Training
+91 95662 25666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
FIITJEE Global School walk-through video
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.