Wastewater Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.9% through 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research report.

The Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market In Asia Pacific Is Forecasted To Register The Highest CAGR During 2018-2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wastewater treatment equipment market consists of sales of wastewater treatment equipment and related services. Wastewater treatment equipment is used to treat solid, liquid, gaseous or radioactive substances, remediation and processing of effluent wastewater and waste matter from households, businesses and other organizations. Wastewater carries a mixture of suspended or dissolved solid wastes or effluents from residential, agricultural or industrial areas. The wastewater treatment equipment includes water filtration equipment, membrane equipment, thermal distillation equipment and evaporators, and disinfection equipment.

The global wastewater treatment equipment market was valued at about $28.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $34.03 billion at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2022. The wastewater treatment equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Request A Sample For The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2544&type=smp

The wastewater treatment equipment market is being driven by a rapidly increasing disposal of the wastewater from the industrial as well as residential sector. High quantity of wastewater being disposed is increasing the necessity to treat the water using wastewater treatment equipment. According to a research study published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) in 2017, the percentage of the residential population disposing wastewater in northern European countries is always above 80 % out of which more than 70 % received tertiary wastewater treatment.

Furthermore, in central European countries, the proportion of the population connected to urban waste water treatment in southern, south-eastern and eastern Europe is 97% out of which 75% are receiving tertiary wastewater treatment. According to the international water association (IWA)'s wastewater report published in 2018, Philippines accounted for about a million cubic meters of wastewater disposed every year by industrial sectors in the Manila Bay and Laguna Lake. These factors are driving the wastewater treatment equipment market.

The wastewater treatment equipment market is being restrained by high installation and operational costs of the equipment, leading to indirect investment and . The wastewater treatment apparatus is equipped with sophisticated programmable logic controller (PLC) system and instrumentation system that increase the overall equipment costs and energy consumption costs. Further, the high energy consumption of wastewater treatment equipment leads to a high cost of operation and maintenance due to large amount of sludge generated.

Read More On The Report For The Global Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors is the latest trend in the wastewater treatment equipment market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical devices that communicate over internet. The environmental sensors measure pollution causing particles in air and water, thereby monitoring air or water quality. It also senses radiations and hazardous chemicals in the environment. A majority of the organizations that function in the water industry depend on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to monitor the water distribution systems. The use of IoT in water systems uses smart sensors that detect information about the water quality, temperature changes, pressure changes and potentially any chemical leaks. For instance, companies in the water treatment industry such as Biz4solutions company, are providing innovative solutions for effective waste water management and water testing analytics through IoT systematic water management in order to manage water recycling, reduce the amount of water leakages, and efficiently manage wastewater.

Major players in the wastewater treatment equipment market include Suez , 3M , GE Water, Culligan International Company, DOW Water & Process Solutions

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wastewater treatment equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts wastewater treatment equipment market size and growth for the global wastewater treatment equipment market, wastewater treatment equipment market share, wastewater treatment equipment market players, wastewater treatment equipment market size, wastewater treatment equipment market segments and geographies, wastewater treatment equipment market trends, wastewater treatment equipment market drivers and wastewater treatment equipment market restraints, wastewater treatment equipment market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The wastewater treatment equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global wastewater treatment equipment market

Data Segmentations: wastewater treatment equipment market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Suez , 3M , GE Water, Culligan International Company, DOW Water & Process Solutions

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, wastewater treatment equipment market customer information, wastewater treatment equipment market product/service analysis – product examples, wastewater treatment equipment market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global wastewater treatment equipment market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the wastewater treatment equipment market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Wastewater Treatment Equipment Sector: the report reveals where the global wastewater treatment equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2019:

Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2019

Water And Sewage Market Global Briefing 2018



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.