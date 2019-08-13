Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji helps Karnataka flood victims

Pujya Sri Swamiji supports flood relief activities

Support and prayers to appease Mother Nature

MYSURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru India has donated 2,500,000 (two and a half million rupees) to the Chief Minister’s relief fund today.After a week long divine discourse on the grace of Mother Goddess, Pujya Sri Swamiji offered prayers for the welfare of the region and for the protection from the fury of nature. The region, Karnataka, had faced the wrath of nature in the form of unprecedented floods in the last few weeks. As the government undertook relief activities, Pujya Sri Swamiji, supported them by strongly encouraging the government for the work undertaken. He has donated a huge sum of two and a half million Indian Rupees to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. The check is handed over to the Chief Minister visiting the Ashrama on Monday, 12th Aug 2019. The funds will be utilized in the relief activities conducted for the support of flood victims.Pujya Sri Swamiji encouraged all His devotees world over to support the region in this hour of need.Sri Swamiji, known for His social service activities and Music for meditation/healing world over has His head quarters in Mysuru, India with over 85 branches globally.



