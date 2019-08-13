Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Public Charge Rule

“This nation was, in large part, built by the legal immigrants who arrived on our shores seeking a better life. That’s why maintaining a strong legal immigration system is so important and beneficial: immigrants contribute to our economy by creating jobs and strengthen our communities by giving back. Allowing legal immigrants to make use of the social services and opportunity programs that help Americans get ahead has always been a part of ensuring that immigrants can successfully integrate into our country and benefit our economy in the long run.

“The Trump Administration, by seeking to prevent the entry of legal immigrants whom it deems ‘likely’ to use these resources, is trying to shut down the new ideas, new labor, and new entrepreneurship that immigrants bring. This is the wrong action to take. We ought to be fixing our broken immigration system so that talented innovators and job-creators can come here and help make our economy and our country stronger. I call on the Administration to reverse this counterproductive action, whose only effects will be to harm the integration of legal immigrants, burden states and local communities, and deter great future-Americans from joining us in our grand experiment in democracy and prosperity.”