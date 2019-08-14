Jessica Meuse Enjoys 7 Million Streams and 7 Film Festivals Wins

Jessica Meuse | Courtesy of L.A. Entertainment, Inc.

He made me so mad that I had to write and record this song!” — Jessica Meuse

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songs from Jessica Meuse “Halfhearted” have surpassed the seven million streams mark and her music video “Love Her Better” has received awards at seven film festivals.

Meuse’s first full-length album “Halfhearted” hit the streets last year, released by Warrior Records. It has been embraced by her fans reaching Top 10 as an iTunes Country Album and Jessica’s first single “Thank God It Didn’t Work” was a Top 100 Mediabase Country Song. Her second radio single “Love Her Better” is currently being promoted to outlets around the country.

Jessica’s “Love Her Better” music video has also been making the rounds at film festivals and to date has garnished seven awards in the Short Film/Music Video category, most recently as an Official Selection in last month’s San Antonio Film Festival. Other awards include WorldFest Houston Film Festival (REMI Winner), New Hope Film Festival (Official Selection), Eurovision Palermo Film Festival (Official Selection), Nevada International Film Festival (Platinum Reel Award), Great Lakes International Film Festival (Official Selection), and Laughlin International Film Festival (Official Selection).

“I wrote ‘Love Her Better’ after dating a guy for 4 months," says Jessica. "It was long enough for his true colors come out…he thought it was ok to cheat on me with his ex-girlfriend and a married lady! He made me so mad that I had to write and record this song!”

While promoting “Halfhearted,” Meuse continues her travel schedule around the country performing at her own shows and also at various charitable events. For further information, visit JessicaMeuse.com.

# # #

Artist Contact:

Jimmy Ervin

Manager | L.A. Entertainment Group

(615) 258-5558 (Extension 707)

Jessica Meuse:

• Press Photos - http://warr.link/jm-hires

• Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jessmeuse/

• Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/idoljessicameuse

• Twitter - https://twitter.com/JessMeuse

• YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/musikchik

• Website - https://jessicameuse.com

About L.A. Entertainment, Inc.:

L.A. Entertainment, Inc. is a California based entertainment corporation, with businesses including, Warrior Records, whose products are distributed via eOne Distribution, LA Group Management, publishing divisions that administrate a wide range of copyrights, a music supervision firm specializing in motion picture and television soundtracks, and L.A. Entertainment Merchandise, providing merchandise and VIP services to touring artists.



