Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Launches MLC Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform

Micromeritics

Comprehensive On-Demand Program Will Initially Cover Three Products and Will Be Available to its Global Customer Base

We are introducing this new online training and education as a new on-demand resource for training the Micromeritics global community.” — Jack Saad Micromeritics Associate Scientist

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization , today announced the launch of its Micromeritics Learning Center (MLC) Online Instrument Training eLearning Platform. The Company is currently offering free eLearning courses on:• AccuPyc II 1340 (PC and Keypad),• GeoPyc 1365 (Envelope and T.A.P. Density), and• MIC SAS 5800.The platform can be easily accessed via browser on any PC, tablet, or mobile phone. To access the training, participants need to go to https://www.micromeritics.com/Pressroom/Press-Release-List/elearning.aspx and register. Once registered, the participant will receive an email to confirm their email address and a link to complete the registration.The “Go Learn” app by Docebo, available from Google Play and the Apple App Store allows participants to take the training online or download and take offline.“Micromeritics has established a long history of training customers. These activities include onsite training at the customer’s facility and at the Micromeritics corporate headquarters in Norcross, GA, USA or other Micromeritics direct offices in Europe and Asia,” said Jack Saad Micromeritics Associate Scientist and Global Training and Support Manager. “Each of these training activities poses unique logistical challenges and given our growth and global reach, we are introducing this new online training and education as a new on-demand resource for training the Micromeritics global community which includes customers, employees, business partners, and potential future customers.”A typical course will include a series of modules on installation, operational theory, sample analysis, and reporting. At the end of each module, there will be a 5-10 question quiz that needs to be passed with a score of 80% or higher. Once all modules are complete, the user will then complete a short survey in order to receive their certificate of completion generated by the system.Saad emphasized that anyone with a gas pycnometer or envelope density analyzer can benefit from the free online courses and is welcome to register and take the training regardless of the manufacturer. “Our goal is to be a scientific partner and provide tools, such as this, to the entire community.”Micromeritics Corporate ProfileMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. Founded in 1962, the company has its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, USA, and more than 400 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micromeritics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for academic research and industrial problem-solving. Micromeritics’ customer-centric approach is evident from tactical partnerships that incubate and deliver valuable new technologies and strategic acquisitions to develop integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis. These acquisitions include Freeman Technology Ltd, a company with market-leading powder testing technology, and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech), a highly-experienced provider of automated, modular microreactor systems. A cost-efficient contract testing laboratory – the Particle Testing Authority (PTA) - supplies material characterization services using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. A network of offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, along with dedicated distributors in additional geographies, ensures that every customer has local, knowledgeable support. Micromeritics works across a diverse range of industries from oil processing, petrochemicals, and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and at the forefront of characterization technology for next-generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Engineering solutions that work optimally for every user is a defining characteristic of the company. For additional information go to www.micromeritics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.