"Public Charge" Rule Is a Callous Public Policy Choice that Exacerbates Poverty, Inequality and Hardship

National Diaper Bank Network Issues Statement Opposing Changes to "Public Charge" Rule

Without government resources available to them, more people will be forced to turn to charitable organizations to get food, diapers, period supplies, and other basic necessities.” — National Diaper Bank Network

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network has issued the following statement in response to announced changes in the "public charge" rule impacting immigrants to the U.S.

"By redefining the 'public charge' rule, the current administration continues its attack on programs that support law-abiding families and their ability to access the basic necessities needed to live, thrive and contribute in the US. Forcing families to choose between their American dream or health care, food, and housing, endangers the well-being of legal immigrants and their children, many of whom are US citizens."

"This callous public policy choice exacerbates poverty, inequality, and hardship. Without government resources available to them, more people will be forced to turn to charitable organizations to get food, diapers, period supplies, and other basic necessities. The expected increase in people seeking help will further strain the limited resources of nonprofits and their ability to meet the needs of the communities they serve. This policy moves our country backwards, hurting children, families, and communities. Instead, we need to invest in common-sense solutions that enable families to thrive and live full, productive lives."

About the National Diaper Bank Network:

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).



