New Website to Find Black Owned Restaurants

Homepage for Eatblackowned.com Screen shot of search results

Eatblackowned.com features 2000+ listings of black owned eateries nationwide

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting minority owned businesses is very important for the economy. Finding these businesses is not always the simplest task. That was the driving force for Edward Dillard to create Eat Black Owned Food . He set out to design a website for visitors to easily find black owned restaurants, cafes, diners, and bakeries across the country. He focused on 3 main features for the website:1) User Friendly2) More listings than any other black owned directory3) Listings in every stateEatBlackOwned.com is a nationwide locator for black owned eateries . The website features over 2000+ eateries across the country. Visitors can search by city, address, or click the "target" to use your current location.There are listings available in every state. Visitors can filter search results by distance, or category. Visitors and business owners can submit a listing by visiting the "Add Your Listings" page. Listings will not be visible until approved by a site admin.EatBlackOwned.com was designed so people could easily find black owned eateries in any state. The website will eventually add a user's section where users will be able to add reviews, and rate listings.



