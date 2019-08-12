Flowster – The Intuitive New Standard Operating Procedure Platform For Amazon Sellers And Digital Marketers

Flowster Flowster Marketplace Flowster Forum (eCommerce Community)

Standard Operating Procedure creation and management is now so easy that businesses can no longer afford to ignore this practice

We're loving Flowster so far! It's really streamlined our operations and freed up my time to focus on aggressive growth strategies. You guys rock!” — Dylan Thomas

STATELINE, NEVADA, USA, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flowster was created as an easy-to-use tool for building and managing standard operating procedures (SOPs). With Flowster’s recently launched SOP Marketplace, Amazon sellers now have access to proven business process templates that can help them optimize and scale their business. Flowster makes it easy for experts in any industry to develop SOP templates to be used in their own company, or to be sold in the marketplace.

What the Flowster app provides for Amazon sellers is not only access to pre-made SOP templates for every aspect of their wholesale business, but also a solid platform to run their day-to-day operations and even a vibrant community for eCommerce entrepreneurs where they can ask for help and share ideas with other sellers. The Flowster SOP software is also very effective for any business looking to streamline operations, track business processes and add transparency.

By optimization recurring tasks, Flowster enables companies to operate more efficiently, make less mistakes, and create better structure. The success of an organization hinges on each business process being consistent and repeatable, regardless of which employee does the work – Flowster helps enforce this proven model.

In managing your business processes, Flowster provides transparency and an audit trail into every task completed by your staff. Business owners can easily analyze how long it took for tasks to be completed, who did the work and even be informed by email when it’s done.

For any business to succeed and gain a competitive edge, teamwork is absolutely essential. When Flowster is used to manage SOPs, it enforced collaboration amongst your team members via the ability to assign each other tasks, give due dates, upload files, and add comments to their work. This helps companies operate at optimal efficiency.

Testimonials from satisfied customers vouch for Flowster’s ability to help them grow their businesses and improve their operations. It’s a tool that every business should seriously consider.



