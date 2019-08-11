Sophos Innovation, Product Strength and Channel Leadership Deliver Another Full Sweep of CRN’s 2019 Annual Report Card Awards

Solution Providers Vote Sophos the Best in All Three Security Categories – Network, Endpoint and Data - and All 12 of their Subcategories

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security , has once again swept the CRN® Annual Report Card (ARC) awards, due to its innovation, product strength and channel leadership. For six consecutive years, Sophos has been voted the industry’s best in network security . For two years running, the company has been recognized as having the best endpoint security . This year, Sophos was also named the overall winner in data security, which recognizes stellar encryption technology that prevents compromises or unauthorized access.

Sophos additionally ranked highest across all 12 of the security subcategories, including Managed and Cloud Services , based on solution provider satisfaction.

“Sophos is unrelenting in its commitment to arming channel partners with the industry’s best portfolio of next generation cybersecurity solutions ,” said Erin Malone, vice president of sales, North America, Sophos. “We put our partners first in everything we do, and we’re constantly innovating to protect against the most advanced threats. We accept this honor on behalf of our channel partners, who are on the front lines solving real world security challenges.”

The CRN 2019 ARC awards recognize vendors for outstanding channel performance, while also providing the channel community with the solution provider feedback that’s essential for refining vendor product offerings, enhancing support and improving partner communications. Winners are determined from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey of more than 3,000 solution providers conducted by The Channel Company’s research team.

"Channel innovation is essential to progressing and advancing new technology, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize these vendors who are exceeding expectations by delivering high-quality offerings to their channel partners," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "This award represents the true voice of the channel partners that work with these technology companies and as such, companies included should celebrate the impact they are having on their partner community. We are honored to recognize the best of the best with our 2019 ARC award nominations.”

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company’s XChange 2019 conference taking place August 11-13 in Denver, CO. Additional coverage of the CRN 2019 ARC results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October 2019 issue of CRN.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home . The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit www.thechannelco.com .

