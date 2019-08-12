How to Land Investors and Ultra High Net-Worth individuals

Bervann Capital Gala 2019 New York VIP Gala Metropolitan Club New York, August 19th

Raising capital from investors with whom you have no built-in relationship is a process (there is no such thing as the deal is urgent or will close fast). Efficient investment decisions take time.” — Tariq Hussain, CEO of Bervann Capital

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mindset is not to sell, but to make new friends. Go after the people, not their purse.We often see companies and fund managers with attractive offerings, attending investors’ gatherings, yet struggling to close deals, even in some well attended and curated platforms.One of the stunning observations is: the process and tactics applied are usually a turn-off for UHNWI and active investors.Registering to attend an event is a bold step, but executing an efficient participation is a more important one. A few tips, as you prepare to attend The "Bervann Capital Gala 2019" in New York, next Monday August 19, at the Metropolitan Club:- Do not sell or promote your offering, rather introduce yourself, share your story and background, mark your counterparts with what makes you unique or different from your peers (what is the one thing that will make them remember you);- Ask questions, show interest in who they are and what they stand for on a personal note, find out what they do and what they are looking for, get to the bottom of what their core interests are, listen more and talk less, learn vs lecture;- Entice them, so they may ask to know more about your activities, for your contact information, for your materials to be emailed to them, or for a follow-up call/coffee/meeting with you;- Be ready to pitch, and do it, ONLY if they open that door."Raising capital from an investor with whom you have no built-in relationship is a process (there is no such thing as the deal is urgent, we need to close fast). Serious Investors bet on people first, then invest in products. It takes time to get to know and like you, then understand your operations and make proper investment decisions", said Tariq Hussain - CEO of Bervann Capital.The Bervann Capital Gala 2019 is a grand networking event, gathering active investors (institutional, families, UHNWI, PE, VC, HF, FoF, Angel), government officials, diplomats, celebrities, investment professionals, corporate executives, fund managers, business owners, entrepreneurs, non-profits and medias.The venue is expected to be packed with La creme de la creme of business leaders and money moguls, aiming to nurture existing ties, initiate and develop new relationships, explore key opportunities and seek active capital or strategic partnerships.Featured Guests include: The Mayor's Fund to advance NYC, Cornell University Office of Investments, Red Apple Group, The Madison Square Garden Company, The "De Gaspe Beaubien" family, The "Swig" Family, The "Saba" Family, The "Kennedy" Family, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp, Senior Resource Group, Equity International, Gemdale USA Corp, Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company, Winston Ma (Ex Head of North America for CIC - China Investment Corporation), Sam Mok (Former CFO and Comptroller at the US Dept. of Treasury), Francisco Sanchez (Former Undersecretary of Intl. Trade at the US Dept. of Commerce), Jim Davis (Former US Congressman), Kent Swig (Real Estate Mogul and President of Swig Equities), Keith Miller (NY Office Managing Partner of Perkins Coie LLP), Catherine Loubier (COO & NY Branch General Manager of National Bank of Canada Financial), Marysol Castro (Public Announcer for the New York Mets), Ambassadors/Consul General and Diplomatic officials from Denmark, Croatia, Kosovo, Estonia, Ivory Coast, Bangladesh, Montenegro, Albania, Moldavia, Lithuania and the United Nations.The event will mainly consist of: Red Carpet Photo, General Opening Networking, Keynotes' addresses, Targeted Networking (Breakout sessions), Non-profit fundraising, Live Entertainment, Media interviews, General Closing Networking.Extra activities include: Capital introduction One-on-One meetings prearranged between active investors and companies or fund managers raising capital - Women brunch - Deal makers Reception - Tech and Real Estate SPA session.About Bervann Capital:Bervann Capital is an alternative investment company that invests and co-invests mainly in Technology, Healthcare, Real Estate, Hospitality, Sport, Fashion, Entertainment and Consumer Goods Distribution. The firm mostly targets niche and off-market opportunities backed by elite founding or management teams with huge upside potential. Currently, Bervann is exploring the launch of scout and opportunistic funds, alongside other partner LP’s. The company expects to take full advantage of its extensive Rolodex across the US, Latam, Middle East, North Africa, Europe and ASIA. Additionally, the firm through its soon-to-launch investment promotion center, is working with foreign entities to create and monitor domestic investment hubs and ecosystems that would attract North American investors and businesses, and boost their local economies.

