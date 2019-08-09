China's Economic Outlook in Six Charts

The Great Wall of China (photo: zetter/iStock by Getty Images)

August 9, 2019

China’s economic growth is moderating and is projected to be 6.2 percent in 2019. In its latest annual assessment of China’s economy, the IMF found the quality of growth had improved in three ways in 2018. First, the pace of debt accumulation had slowed. Second, the financial system is better regulated and supervised. Finally, the current account surplus is no longer excessive. But trade tensions cloud the outlook, and reforms need to deepen if this progress is to be continued.

Six charts help explain the IMF’s advice: