34.000 Pieces Replaced over 72.000 Hours in Holy Sites Railway

Maintenance work included electrical and mechanical systems

MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total consumed parts that were changed in Holy sites Railway have exceeded 34.000 pieces throughout 72.000 working hours, as a team of engineers and technicians performed maintenance works under supervision of qualified national cadres, Saudi Railways Company (SAR) said in statement.SAR started maintenance work immediately after cabinet assignment of Train service, maintenance and operation to SAR, in preparation for Hajj season and to ensure all maintenance work is completed ahead of the season, said HP train operation and maintenance manager Eng. Musa Al-Zahrany.He added that, 34.278 consumable pieces of different train systems were changed till now, including 10.000 pieces in doors’ systems, in addition to 2500 batteries, other parts in electric operating systems, mechanical and brake systems, and changing some parts in the railway.“A team of engineers and specialists were in race against time to complete the maintenance work before Hajj season, as it took 72,000 working hours to change the total parts. Comprehensive tests were made to inspect the newly installed pieces to make sure they work properly”, Al-Zahrani stated.He pointed out that maintenance and experimental operation included simulation tests to transport movements in Hajj at the same time to boost operational efficiency of the Train, stressing that simulation analysis showed an increase in operational efficiency.



