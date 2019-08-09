People’s Republic of China : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement and Statement by the Executive Director for China
International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept
August 9, 2019
Free Full Text.
After the slowdown in 2018, reflecting financial regulatory strengthening and softening external demand, growth stabilized in early 2019. Financial deleveraging and reduced interconnectedness between banks and non-banks have helped contain the build-up of financial risks, but vulnerabilities remain elevated and progress on rebalancing is mixed. While a moderate slowdown is expected in 2019, uncertainty around trade tensions remains high and risks are tilted to the downside.
Country Report No. 19/266
