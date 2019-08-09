There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,379 in the last 365 days.

People’s Republic of China : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement and Statement by the Executive Director for China

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

August 9, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

After the slowdown in 2018, reflecting financial regulatory strengthening and softening external demand, growth stabilized in early 2019. Financial deleveraging and reduced interconnectedness between banks and non-banks have helped contain the build-up of financial risks, but vulnerabilities remain elevated and progress on rebalancing is mixed. While a moderate slowdown is expected in 2019, uncertainty around trade tensions remains high and risks are tilted to the downside.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/266

English

Publication Date:

August 9, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513510460/1934-7685

Stock No:

1CHNEA2019003

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

117

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.