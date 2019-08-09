Tip Top Drain Pros & Plumbing Experts Offers Warnings on How to Spot and Prevent a Main Drain Blockage

Tip Top Drain Pro Team Tip Top Drain Pro Truck

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- True story: A family heading out for a long-planned vacation paused a moment for one last-minute toilet flush. The resulting back-up created an emergency that required canceling the vacation and spending all that vacation money (and more) to replace the entire main sewer line all the way from the home to the street!Sometimes sewer lines clog this badly with no advance warning. But most of the time, paying a little attention and knowing what to look for can prevent the problem entirely – or at least keep the problem manageable enough so handling it can be delayed for a more convenient time.If you don’t pay attention, a sudden clog in your home’s main sewer line could even allow raw sewage to back-up out of your drains. This sounds bad, but the reality is even worse, according to Tip Top Drain Pros & Plumbing Experts . Such back-ups are likely to cause major damage to your home and require expensive cleanups, over and above the cost of a full sewer line replacement.Fortunately, most sewers offer signs and early warnings of impending blockage – if you know what to look for. Some of the early warning signs of sewer problems include:Recurring Clogged Drains or Toilets: Any drain can clog up at any time. But when clogs occur repeatedly, and are extra difficult to clear, your sewer may be sending you a red flag warning of impending problems.Recurring Backups: Sometimes a clog is just a clog; you clear it and you’re done. But other times a clog causes grey or black water to back up into a bathtub or sink that originally did not appear to be clogged. Again, if this occurs just once, it could be normal. But if backups from one drain to another occur on a regular basis, Tip Top Drain Pros & Plumbing Experts advise looking for more intractable problems in the main sewer line.Tree Roots Growing Into the Sewer Line: Your home’s main sewer sits underground for decades, and it’s regularly full of water and various nutrients. Tree roots are therefore eager to find their way into your sewer line through any tiny crack, pinhole, or weakened joint they can find – or create. Once tree roots get in, say Tip Top Drain Pros & Plumbing Experts, they stay in, and they grow faster than you can imagine. These roots not only cause a blockage, they slowly but surely pry the sewer pipe apart, creating larger openings that make it even easier for other roots to grow into your pipes.Sure, you can pay a plumber in Los Angeles to ream out those roots with expensive equipment. But that equipment can never reach outside the pipes to eliminate the roots growing around your sewer line and seeking entry. As a result, those same roots remain poised to re-enter your sewer line, grow even quicker than before, and cause even bigger problems.The specialists at Tip Top Drain Pros & Plumbing Experts say that slow flowing drains throughout the home, perhaps with gurgling noises from your toilets and tub drains, tend to be the first warning signs of tree roots attacking your main sewer line.Steps to Remedy A Clogged Main SewerOnce your sewer line is clogged, it’s in danger of a rupture as more and more water flows down the pipe and finds itself with nowhere to go. According to Tip Top Drain Pros & Plumbing Experts, the weight of this water can build up to tremendous levels.To prevent the problems and dangers of broken sewer lines, it’s important to find the sewer’s “cleanout” access point quickly and open it – carefully. This releases the pent-up water much more safely than if it were to crack open your sewer pipe and find its own way out.It’s also important to shut off the main water inlet valve as soon as you discover the main sewer line clog. This prevents any additional water from flowing down the drains into your main sewer line, adding to the internal pressure and the size of the problem.Steps to Prevent a Main Sewer Line ClogSince chemical “drain cleaners” generally do more harm than good, you should completely avoid using them.A better alternative is to fill your tub(s) to the brim at least once a month and then let out the water in one big flow. The relatively high pressure and large volume of this water draining through your pipes and into your sewer line all at once will tend to flush out small obstructions before they can become large enough to cause problems.Another preventive step is to use plastic or metal mesh screens at each drain to prevent solid materials – including hair – from falling into your drain and providing material for a major sewer line clog. It’s also a good idea to limit the oils, grease, and other coagulating materials that enter any of your drains as you wash, bathe, and clean dishes or clothes.

