Taggart Plumbing Offers Expert Advice on Do-It-Yourself Maintenance That Can Keep Your Systems in Tip-Top Shape

PITTSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plumbing systems are among those modern inventions that are a great convenience when they’re working properly, but a big pain in your wallet – and elsewhere – when they break down. That’s one reason Taggart Plumbing is happy to suggest some simple ways to avoid plumbing problems that can ruin your day, and your budget.The first step in any do-it-yourself plumbing maintenance effort is to be on the alert for leaks, even tiny drips that may seem relatively harmless.Actually, even the smallest plumbing leak can cause major damage. And since little leaks tend to become bigger leaks, the sooner you spot any water where it shouldn’t be, the less trouble it’s going to cause.If left in place, the smallest amount of water can quickly produce rot, mold, and corrosion. And if larger amounts of water escape your pipes, it can ruin floors, furniture, even your home’s structural components.How to Maintain Plumbing Systems Every DayA simple rule for daily plumbing maintenance is: “Be alert for a clogged drain every time you run water.”Kitchen drains can clog from too much grease or oil, which will solidify in your pipes as they cool off.If you have a garbage disposal, you may also clog your pipes by feeding it fibrous or stringy materials like celery, banana or potato peels, or artichokes. To be sure your kitchen drain is clear, run water for at least 20 seconds when you’re done using it.Toilet drains can clog after flushing paper towels, tampons, or non-flushable wipes.Sink, tub, and shower drains can clog from the oils in soaps, moisturizers, and conditioners. Inside your drains, these substances can build up into a blockage. So can hair, which normally accumulates during every bath or shower. It’s helpful to add a plastic or metal screen designed to catch all loose hair before it can enter your drain.If you find a clogged drain, don’t pour in a chemical to try and dissolve it. These liquids and powders generally corrode your pipes as vigorously as they attack the clog. Instead of chemicals, use a snake or ask a qualified plumber like Taggart Plumbing to jet your pipes clean.How to Maintain Plumbing Systems Every WeekObviously, if a leak presents itself, you’ll want to fix it right away. But actively looking for plumbing leaks every week can help prevent water damage and more expensive plumbing problems that would otherwise surprise you in the future.To begin with, it’s easy and extremely helpful to check under all your sinks once a week for puddles, water marks, musty smells, mold, or other signs of leakage.While you’re checking for leaks, it’s also valuable to run water in every drain to make sure it’s still running cleanly. Anything less than a full swirl and a rapid flow of water down the drain is a warning sign of trouble.As you test each drain, check to see if the water shuts off completely when you’re done. Be sure water is not oozing out of a faucet handle or valve, or dripping from a shower head.Take a moment to put a few drops of food coloring into each toilet tank; if the color later shows up in the bowl, the rubber flapper at the bottom of the tank is leaking.Anything abnormal is a signal that you need to look further and perhaps plan for a plumbing repair.How to Maintain Plumbing Systems SeasonallyAs the seasons change, your plumbing systems are affected by temperature differences that can break, deteriorate, or prematurely wear them out.For the Fall and Winter, outdoor spigots should be shut off from inside, then allowed to drain completely. Similarly, sump pumps must be inspected to be sure they are working properly, their pits are clean, and their pipes are not clogged or corroded.Water pipes in unheated areas such as basements or crawl spaces must be insulated or wrapped with fully functioning electrical heating tape. This is because any non-flowing water in unheated areas can freeze when the temperature drops, potentially bursting your pipes and requiring expensive emergency repairs.For the Spring and Summer, start your plumbing maintenance routine by checking for leaks in unheated areas that may have been caused by Winter freezing. Also check the hoses on your washing machine and dishwasher. If they are cracked, or bulging, replace them before they spring a leak.Also, turn the water back on to your outdoor spigots and make sure they function properly and do not leak.As the weather warms up, check any sprinkler systems for leaks, adequate water flow, and accurate water distribution (it’s wasteful to sprinkle water on sidewalks and driveways).Be sure to inspect your septic system, if you have one, and pump it out if necessary.How Taggart Plumbing Can HelpWhether or not you enjoy doing things yourself, Taggart Plumbing is expert at working with homeowners like you perform all these inspections and make any repairs that are necessary. Whether or not you enjoy doing things yourself, Taggart Plumbing is expert at working with homeowners like you perform all these inspections and make any repairs that are necessary. If you are looking for a plumber in Pittsburg , the experts at Taggart Plumbing can help you understand exactly what's going on with your plumbing systems, identify your options, and make the best choice for any required tune ups, repairs, or replacements of defective items.Taggart Plumbing serves most of the Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny and Beaver County , from Pittsburgh to Zelienople, and beyond.

