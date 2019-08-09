Wartburg Receives $50,000.00 from the Field Hall Foundation

LtoR: Nancy Keane, Gloria Montenero, David J. Gentner, John Ahearn, Maria Provenzano, Donna Haskel

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, August 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg Receives a $50,000 Grant from the Field Hall Foundation to provide Scholarships for Wartburg’s Adult Day Care ProgramMOUNT VERNON, N.Y.—August 7, 2019—Wartburg is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from The Field Hall Foundation. This grant will provide financial assistance towards the cost of attendance and transportation for Wartburg’s Adult Day Care program.Family caregivers are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It’s a tough job, especially for those balancing work, kids and other obligations. Paying for an adult day care program alone is a hardship and transportation costs create an added burden. Through Wartburg’s Caregiver Assistance for Respite Expenses (CARE) “scholarship program”, Wartburg will provide access to their adult day care program and all its benefits to seniors and their caregivers with financial need. CARE aligns with Wartburg’s mission of helping those with the greatest need continue to live independently and with dignity.Wartburg’s Adult Day Care program provides a safe, stimulating environment for seniors, with special support for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia – and a much needed break for the caregivers who love them.“We are grateful to President Ahearn and the Field Hall Foundation Board of Directors for their support of an adult day care option in this county. This is a special honor coming from an organization with such a great legacy of quality care for seniors,” said Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg’s President and CEO.The Field Hall Foundation was incorporated in 1986 to assist Field Home - Holy Comforter, a not-for-profit nursing home, and Catherine Field Home, a home for older women, in providing high-quality caring services to its residents and patients. In 2018, Field Home was sold to a for-profit organization, with the assets from the sale invested in the Foundation. The Foundation’s aim is to provide grants that will improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess Counties, NY.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Photo Caption:Left to Right:Nancy Keane, Director of Mission Advancement, WartburgGloria Montenero, Board Member, Field Hall Foundation & Lohman Village ResidentDavid J. Gentner, President and CEO, WartburgJohn Ahearn, President and CEO, Field Hall FoundationMaria Provenzano, Director Adult Day Services Program, WartburgDonna Haskel, Grants Manager, Field Hall FoundationWartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



